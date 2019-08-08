Nevada County Police Blotter: Man insists om looking under hood of woman’s car

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man sanding a hatchet. He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and several outstanding warrants.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman, who was under the influence, was kicked out of a store, She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and threatening a peace officer.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man freaking out on a girl, and running his vehicle into a bathroom wall. The girl said he was her father and was freaking out over her being in the park. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported men in the parking lot were going up to vehicles and asking for money to donate to drug addicts. They said they were from a church and were advised to get a permit.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street and Doris Drive reported a vehicle driving at high speed with the driver believed to be a wanted suspect.

6:02 p.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man was standing next to her vehicle and would not leave until he was allowed to look under the hood. He could not be located.

6:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a woman throwing cup lids, causing an argument and then going outside and lying on the sidewalk. She was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and violating probation.

Thursday

1:16 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported a girl trying to bite her mother. The girl had been reported as missing. She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and then to juvenile hall on an assault charge.

2:02 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported two men had jumped a fence to the school.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

5:28 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported hearing shots fired with cars taking off, as well as a man screaming expletives at a woman. Nothing could be located.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from Greenwood Circle reported a baby deer separated from its mother by a fence. It could not be located.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported a man used a counterfeit bill.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported a man in a car looking into mailboxes. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Artic Close reported an assault and threats.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported two people in a physical fight with a “carny.” No fight was located.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported vandalism to a vehicle by a juvenile, who was arrested on unknown charges.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Wilson roads reported a really loud explosion that shook the house.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault that occurred on Lowell Hill Road.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek and North Bloomfield-Graniteville roads reported finding a stolen vehicle.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported finding a bag of drugs.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported missing juveniles.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue reported a man in a vehicle driving up and down the street warning residents there was a fire. Nothing was located.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Powerline Road reported two vehicles racing and crossing over the double yellow lines and around blind corners.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek and Bumpy roads reported a residential burglary.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported providing personal information during a scam phone call.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported two drunken men, one of whom was crawling on the ground. A citation was issued.

— Liz Kellar