Nevada County police blotter: Man in raccoon costume reported to be throwing trash in street

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey drive reported a stolen vehicle.

10:21 a.m. — A woman from Mallard Drive reported receiving a call from a scammer who said he had her grandson and needed her to pay him $8,000.

10:34 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a purse from a locked vehicle.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man on a bicycle who was looking into vehicles in the parking lot. He could not be located.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported evidence of gas siphoning from vehicles.

4 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a rental vehicle.

5:16 p.m. — A caller reported multiple vehicles stuck in the road at Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads.

6:57 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Richardson streets reported downed power lines.

7 p.m. — A woman reported her vehicle was stuck on Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive and was blocking the roadway.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from Morgan Ranch Drive and Ridge Road reported a downed tree.

7:46 p.m. — A woman reported a neighbor accused her of throwing a snowball at her window and called her a murderer. She said the neighbor threw two snowballs at her. This was triggered by an ongoing dispute.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from Melissa Court reported downed trees and power lines.

8:25 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported a tree down with lines down.

9:27 p.m. — Several callers from Union Jack Street reported “power balls shooting out” and a possible blown transformer.

10:16 p.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man was in an argument with another man and when she got in the middle of it, she was grabbed by the throat. She did not need medical attention and the suspect had left the scene. A report was taken.

10:32 p.m. — A woman reported she had kicked her husband out of a vehicle when he picked her up from work and had been drinking, He then broke a window and broke into the house with another man.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a man looking into the back window of an apartment before leaving on foot. No one was located.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett and Brunswick roads reported a vehicle hit a tree.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:43 a.m. — A woman reported a man took two children to go camping at Lindsay Lake yesterday and was unaware of the storm rolling in. A welfare check was requested.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Del Mar Way reported trespassers feeding horses.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported the theft of a leaf blower.

1:37 p.m. — A woman from Spenceville Road reported someone hacked her email and stole over $36,000 from her business.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Lone Lobo Trail reported a tree down blocking one lane.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported a man wearing shorts showed up in a truck and entered the caller’s home. He said he was cold and lives down the road, and seemed confused. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating probation.

6:04 p.m. — A woman from Idaho Maryland Road and Madrone Forest Drive reported her vehicle went into a ditch.

7:59 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported a line down across a driveway.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from Iron Rock and Burma roads reported a UPS van was blocking the road.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported a vehicle stuck in the road.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Banner View Trial reported four-wheel drive vehicles doing doughnuts.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported an accident blocking the road.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a vehicle nearly off the embankment.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Sacramento Street reported a man wearing a raccoon costume throwing trash out of an RV onto the street.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a vehicle into a ditch.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Zion Street reported a vehicle was stuck and blocking the roadway.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from Gethsemane and South Pine streets reported a vehicle into a fire hydrant.

— Liz Kellar