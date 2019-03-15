Nevada County Police Blotter: Man in lot stares at fast food joint

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a vehicle parking in the handicap spot every day. The vehicle owner was warned of handicapped parking use and advised to park elsewhere.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported homeless camps across from his business. The caller said transients were causing issues every night at his property.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone passed out in a vehicle. The caller said the person had been asleep there all morning.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way said I thought you were calling me and hung up.

Recommended Stories For You

3:08 p.m. — A caller near the corner of East Bennett Road and Cordell Court reported a drunk man waving his hands and walking in the middle of the road.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient man behind a building, possibly the "main guy" who starts the fire.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported some "gnarly looking" people skating on the steps.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported her neighbor had an excessive amount of fuel in her apartment. The caller was advised of 911 usage and given the non-emergency number.

7:54 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle. Keys were left in the ignition.

11:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported guests in a room having a party and refusing to keep it down. They agreed to keep it down.

Friday

12:03 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Maltman Drive and Olympia Park Road reported a man standing in a parking lot staring at a fast-food business for over 10 minutes.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:15 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a suspicious van in his yard, not driveway.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported her dogs were attacking her horses and that two pitbulls had already taken down her llama.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported a credit card scam.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Delta Don Court reported being poisoned and her phone was being tapped daily.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Warren Drive reported the caller's wife left for pizza three hours previous and hadn't returned. She was found to be OK and was working on getting the vehicle back home.

11:32 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported someone just tried to get into the caller's door. The caller chased them off and they jumped a fence behind the house.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:25 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a woman in a bathroom refusing to leave and doing drugs.

9:41 a.m. —A caller from Factory Street reported her neighbor screaming that he was going to "blow someone's head off" and that he will kill them. He then chased someone up the road.

— Ross Maak