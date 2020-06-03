Nevada County police blotter: Man in hard hat, sitting in limo ‘having a bite’ with his lady

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

2:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken man urinating in front of female employees who then left in a vehicle.

7:22 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported multiple vehicles had shaving cream sprayed on them saying “Black lives matter.”

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane reported mail theft.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking in vehicles. He was issued a warning.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone had cut through a chain link fence.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man keeps coming inside with an open container of alcohol. The man was cited on unknown charges.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

8:50 a.m. — A man from Spenceville and Indian Springs roads reported two suspicious people in an old limo. He pulled over to see if they needed help and a man got out with a hard hat on and said he was just “having a bite with my lady.” The caller said it was very weird. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating post-release community supervision.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica Drive reported a fraud.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Alpine Lane reported a mailbox had been vandalized.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man was watching juveniles swimming.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Ginger Loop reported a residence had been vandalized.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek and Stockdale roads reported a bear at the front door. At 7:06 p.m., a caller reported the bear was lying down in the driveway and might be sick.

10:07 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported two men and a juvenile were drunk and fighting. They then left.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported two large bears eating garbage from a planter in the front yard.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:27 a.m. — A caller from Hoffman Street requested information on Antifa, and whether they were in Nevada City and how she would be alerted.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from Old Washington Road reported a pit bull attacked another dog and injured a woman.

12:38 p.m. — A man from Zion Street asked to be transferred to the White House so he could talk to President Donald Trump about deploying the National Guard, saying he had a better idea.

7:20 a.m. — A caller from Martin Street reported the theft of a wallet and change purse from a locked vehicle.

— Liz Kellar