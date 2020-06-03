Nevada County police blotter: Man in hard hat, sitting in limo ‘having a bite’ with his lady
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
2:13 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken man urinating in front of female employees who then left in a vehicle.
7:22 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported multiple vehicles had shaving cream sprayed on them saying “Black lives matter.”
1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane reported mail theft.
2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking in vehicles. He was issued a warning.
3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone had cut through a chain link fence.
9:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man keeps coming inside with an open container of alcohol. The man was cited on unknown charges.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
8:50 a.m. — A man from Spenceville and Indian Springs roads reported two suspicious people in an old limo. He pulled over to see if they needed help and a man got out with a hard hat on and said he was just “having a bite with my lady.” The caller said it was very weird. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating post-release community supervision.
8:53 a.m. — A caller from a business on Loma Rica Drive reported a fraud.
1:11 p.m. — A caller from Alpine Lane reported a mailbox had been vandalized.
1:33 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man was watching juveniles swimming.
3:32 p.m. — A caller from Ginger Loop reported a residence had been vandalized.
6:32 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek and Stockdale roads reported a bear at the front door. At 7:06 p.m., a caller reported the bear was lying down in the driveway and might be sick.
10:07 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported two men and a juvenile were drunk and fighting. They then left.
11:22 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Via Vista reported two large bears eating garbage from a planter in the front yard.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
12:27 a.m. — A caller from Hoffman Street requested information on Antifa, and whether they were in Nevada City and how she would be alerted.
10:38 a.m. — A caller from Old Washington Road reported a pit bull attacked another dog and injured a woman.
12:38 p.m. — A man from Zion Street asked to be transferred to the White House so he could talk to President Donald Trump about deploying the National Guard, saying he had a better idea.
7:20 a.m. — A caller from Martin Street reported the theft of a wallet and change purse from a locked vehicle.
— Liz Kellar
