Nevada County Police Blotter: Man hears either woman screaming or mountain lion

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:12 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Columbia Avenue reported theft of a half tank of gas and a gas cap. The caller said someone attempted to steal gas from the caller's other vehicle but that one had a locking gas cap.

9:08 a.m. —A caller from the 300 block of Centennial Drive reported burglary to a warehouse the previous night. The caller said someone used a crowbar to access the building.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a disgruntled woman in a purple jumpsuit screaming. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a woman freaking out and screaming. The woman was threatening customers and refusing to leave. The caller said the woman was upset because she bought a car three years ago and it broke. Officers found it to be a civil issue and advised the woman not to return.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported excessive loud noise coming from a daycare in the neighborhood.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men causing a disturbance and trying to sell cellular phones in a parking lot.

2:07 p.m. — A person at the police department reported her vehicle was hit in a parking lot in Los Angeles but decided to use a local address so Grass Valley Police would take the report.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Primrose Lane reported a man came to the door claiming to be from a power company. The man was found with proper credentials.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man appeared to be under the influence and threw his cell phone across the store. The man left when asked.

3:41 p.m. — A person reported a drunk man urinating in the bushes and spraying an unknown substance on vehicles. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive reported a man trying to get into her house with a utility scam. He was carrying a clipboard and described himself as "a good looking black man" and that he was safe to come inside.

5:06 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported her car was stolen a day and a half before. She heard it was returned to roughly the same area. The caller was crying on the phone and very difficult to understand. She was advised to call the business line and hung up.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported his friend passed out near the pool.

8:48 p.m. — A person was stopped near the Banner overcross on Highway 49. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and a probation violation.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported someone acting weird, possibly drunk, asking for tools to get into his house. Officers found the person was a resident in the area.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:30 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Myrna Drive and Dog Bar Road reported hearing either a woman screaming or a mountain lion. The caller then said it was definitely a mountain lion. The caller was afraid to enter his home.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported his cat missing for five days and the caller believed a neighbor killed the cat. The neighbor had been acting very strange and had been chanting into the woods at night.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Airport Road reported he didn't call 911 and hung up.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a deer stuck in a pool swimming because it was too deep to stand. The deer was wet but received assistance.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported felony vandalism.

9:48 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Burlington Ridge Road reported a missing male hiker. The hiker went out with the caller's husband and another hiker and the missing hiker didn't come back after getting separated from the group. The group was reunited.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:59 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Searls Avenue and Walrath Avenue reported a truck had been in the area for two weeks. The caller requested the truck be removed.

2:37 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Spring Street and South Pine Street reported a woman lying in the sidewalk had urinated on herself. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

— Ross Maak