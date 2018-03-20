Nevada County Police Blotter: Man hanging out in “dark spot”

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported an emergency with a transient sleeping under the stairs of a bank. Extra patrols were requested.

8:50 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Leduc Street and Whiting Street reported a group of high school age juveniles walking down the street smoking and loitering. The caller said whatever they were smoking they were passing it back and forth between each other.

9:27 a.m. — A person in the lobby of the police department reported an ex fiance stole the title to both of her vehicles. The caller said the person took the titles from her purse.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported the defrauding of an innkeeper.

2:08 — A caller near the intersection of East Main Street and Richardson Street reported five or six protesters blocking pedestrian traffic and getting into her business.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported theft of a license plate. The caller said the back plate was replaced with another plate.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported her neighbor had video footage of people on her roof and her gutter was broken.

10:05 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported a man following the caller and driving unsafe.

10:24 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Mill Street and Neal Street reported a man harassing her. The man was hanging out in the "dark spot" waiting for people to walk by. The man was carrying some sort of musical instrument resembling a horn and looked like he was from another country. The man was moving along.

11:21 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of French Avenue and Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Thursday

4 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a stolen vehicle. The caller let someone borrow his car so she could sleep in the parking lot without being cited for camping. The caller was advised the vehicle wouldn't be considered stolen until the morning, due to the fact that was the agreed time it would be returned. The caller was told the person will have to deprive the caller of his vehicle for a period of time. The caller understood and said he would call back if his vehicle wasn't returned.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Monday

3:57 a.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Thoroughbred Loop disconnected. On callback the caller said there was a herd of horses in the road and the owner was trying to wrangle them back into the pasture.

9:06 a.m. — A caller from Via Vista reported her pink 10-speed bicycle was taken out of her garage within the last week. Nothing else was missing.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported someone had been shooting baby raccoons out of trees. The caller said the person was threatening to shoot kittens.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Clover Road reported a skunk with its head caught in a chain link fence.

3:28 p.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department reported she had "flipped" off a woman after the woman drove out in front of her. The person noticed the woman following her. When the person pulled over the woman put a taser in her face.

3:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Snowline Road and Red Dog Road reported a man walking in the middle of the road. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

11:35 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Central Avenue and Colfax Avenue reported people tampering with his vehicle. The caller said there were possible three people with cell phones being used as flashlights.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a dog tied to a pole in a parking lot for long enough he thought the dog was in danger.

— Ross Maak