Nevada County Police Blotter: Man found in ditch collecting crystals
January 21, 2019
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday's Grass Valley Police Department logs were unavailable as of press time.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
8:21 a.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road reported debris from a fallen tree that was cleared by county roads was then clogging the culvert and flooding the road. County Roads said it would handle it.
8:50 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Auburn Road reported a vehicle running other vehicles off the road.
11:18 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Peterson's Corner reported a man lying in a ditch. The man was found to be fine, collecting crystals.
1:31 p.m. — A caller from Foster Road reported hearing four gunshots.
4:23 p.m. — A caller from Chickadee Court reported an injured buck in a backyard that had an injured led and didn't look like it wanted to move.
6:03 p.m. — A person was pulled over near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Gold Flat Road. A person was arrested on charges of a warrant arrest.
7:04 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Yuba River Court reported an elderly woman transient pulling two carts and going in and out of the road.
10:49 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Flume Street and California Street. A person was arrested on charges of hit and run.
11:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Robinson Road and Oak Tree Road reported his friend had been threatening his life for several weeks.
— Ross Maak
