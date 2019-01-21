Nevada County Police Blotter: Man found in ditch collecting crystals

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday's Grass Valley Police Department logs were unavailable as of press time.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road reported debris from a fallen tree that was cleared by county roads was then clogging the culvert and flooding the road. County Roads said it would handle it.

8:50 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Auburn Road reported a vehicle running other vehicles off the road.

11:18 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Peterson's Corner reported a man lying in a ditch. The man was found to be fine, collecting crystals.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from Foster Road reported hearing four gunshots.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from Chickadee Court reported an injured buck in a backyard that had an injured led and didn't look like it wanted to move.

6:03 p.m. — A person was pulled over near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Gold Flat Road. A person was arrested on charges of a warrant arrest.

7:04 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Yuba River Court reported an elderly woman transient pulling two carts and going in and out of the road.

10:49 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Flume Street and California Street. A person was arrested on charges of hit and run.

11:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Robinson Road and Oak Tree Road reported his friend had been threatening his life for several weeks.

— Ross Maak