Nevada County police blotter: Man facing extortion over sexual photos

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:22 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a drunken man yelling racial slurs and trying to get into vehicles. He was placed on a mental health hold.

12:43 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a car on fire.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman slumped over in a vehicle who was extremely under the influence of a controlled substance. She was gone when an officer arrived.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man looking in vehicles in the parking lot. He was gone when an officer arrived.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Berryman Street reported it looked like someone broke into the basement of a vacant house and might be squatting inside. Extra patrols were requested.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported transient activity with trash strewn all over. Juveniles were taking down flags and the caller was about to get violent. At 4:28 p.m., the caller reported being chased and harassed by seven juveniles. The situation was mediated and the parties were separated.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported racial profiling with a woman photographing him as he parked his vehicle.

5:20 p.m. — A man reported that he sent sexual pictures to someone he met on an app and now he was being extorted for money or they will send the photos to his family members.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man passed out in a vehicle. He could not be located.

5:53 p.m. — A caller reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:17 a.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road reported the road was closed due to trees into power lines.

3:36 a.m. — A woman from Jackass Flats Road reported someone possibly trying to break in. A report was taken.

3:40 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Combie roads reported possible vandalism.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Rockaway Road reported the theft of a trailer.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Golden Eagle Way reported two women broke into a locked car and stole belongings, then took video and told her to come pick up the items.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported an assault.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop reported a dog chased and bit a person.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive reported a herd of cattle loose in the yard. At 11:55 p.m., a caller reported nine to 12 loose cows in the area by the Nevada Irrigation District ditch. They could not be located.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Raccoon Mountain Road reported a tenant was moving the caller’s yard waste around, which bothered the caller.

6:56 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on children and added a man had punched a woman at the residence. A report was taken.

8:47 p.m. — A caller reported possible lost campers near Carr Lake. Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers were called out and located two men who were trying to rescue a friend who had been camping at Carr Lake for four days and became snowed in. All three hikers and a German shepherd were rescued.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Broad Street reported a person drumming on the overpass.

8:51 p.m. — A woman from Pioneer Park reported she was locked out of her vehicle and her dog was stuck inside.

— Liz Kellar