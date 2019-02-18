Nevada County Police Blotter: Man eating poisoned chicken wings asks for Jennifer Aniston’s phone number

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

9:01 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Idaho Maryland Road reported a tow truck pulling a vehicle with a tire smoking and on fire.

12:06 p.m. ­— A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported three people in a vehicle in a parking lot since 8:30 a.m. The caller asked them three times to move the vehicle and they were still there and had made several excuses as to why they were still there. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Another arrest was made on charges of driving while addicted to drugs.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman with a sign panhandling at the door of a business. The two were moving off the property.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man took a package of Reese's.

Monday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported wanting to be transferred to poison control after saying he was poisoned by chicken wings. He was advised by poison control to stop eating the wings. He ended the call by asking for Jennifer Aniston's phone number.

5:32 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a belligerent, transient man cussing at people.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported her adult daughter was out of control, yelling and screaming and hitting animals. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

6:48 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported seeing people with flashlights at a school. The caller also heard hammering and someone screaming.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Chaparral Circle reported a sick raccoon in the back yard. The caller said it appeared unsteady and unwell.

10:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported what looked like a transient camp. The caller said there were tents and he could hear people and they didn't sound well.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man that appeared to be disassembling a vehicle.

2:30 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bowman Lake Road and Thundershower Retreat reported theft from his snowcat. The caller said he had a picture of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported the Caltrans snow plow wanted to kill him which had done damage to his fence and snow was hitting his windows.

— Ross Maak