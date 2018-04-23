Nevada County Police Blotter: Man driving golf cart drops two packages of meat

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:18 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported having a dispute with people who were smoking and drinking at the skate park.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifting suspect was back in the store.

2:37 p.m. — A person at the police department reported ongoing transient activity on Sutton Way. The person requested extra patrol at night.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported several drug deals going on. The caller said it was an ongoing issue.

Recommended Stories For You

7:31 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man eating their food not paying for it, smoking a cigar and refusing to leave. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter just left and a manager took off after the suspect. The manager returned to the store.

Monday

1:44 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Highway 49 and Empire. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation and driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

2:34 a.m. — a caller from McCourtney Road reported a vehicle and subjects in front of a gate. An arrest was made n charges.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from out of state said a neighbor reported people camping on the caller's property near the intersection of Highway 49 and Cemetery Alley. The caller said the person had a motorhome and a generator. The people were moving along.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Mallory Court reported someone shooting excessively. The caller said the person agreed not to shoot excessively. The caller said he would contact the board of supervisors and his attorney regarding the issue.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported someone smoking weed and being aggressive with the caller. Officers were unable to locate the person.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Three Sevens Place reported a German shepherd known as "Lacey" was at large and attacked six other dogs.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Sagenhen Road and Highway 89 reported finding a pair of pants there.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Lone Pine Drive reported a neighbor drove partially onto the caller's property with a golf cart and opened two packages of meat onto the caller's property.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill Road reported his neighbor stole his cell phone from the wall between their houses. The caller didn't actually see the person take the phone. When the caller was advised it wasn't an appropriate use of 911 he said Google told him to call.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:49 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Winter Street reported a dog in a utility vehicle with no windows down, barking. A caller called by over an hour later and reported the same thing.

3:36 p.m. — A person at the Nevada City Police Department Lobby reported a man yelled racial slurs at two juveniles. The caller said this occurred near downtown.

3:53 p.m. — A person from the 200 block of Broad Street reported an intoxicated naked female.

Saturday

5:35 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Old Downieville Highway reported a woman at the door knocking saying she had been drugged and needed the caller to call 911. The person was transported to the hospital.

5:18 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported his phone was stolen. The caller said the phone was lost and a woman found it and told him she would give it back to him for $200.

10:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported juveniles partying. The caller said it smelled of marijuana smoke and the caller believed there may have been drinking. The party was cleared out and parents were contacted.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from the Broad Street Bridge reported someone passed out. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Sunday

1:34 a.m. — A caller reported being with his girlfriend at the ER saying her drink was roofied in Nevada City.

— Ross Maak