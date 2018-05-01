Nevada County Police Blotter: Man doing karate on neighbor’s lawn turns out to be neighbor

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:29 p.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported theft of his passport with his backpack while he was in San Jose five or six days ago.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a loud noise during the evening at a nearby apartment. The caller said neighbors are up late at night, sounding inebriated, making a lot of noise all night long.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Presley Way reported a woman that went AWOL just walked up to the caller and seemed delirious.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported three juveniles refusing to leave the front of a business and flipping off the caller.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported someone was inside her business and went through her files. The caller believed the person had a key since there was no forced entry seen.

5:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported people upstairs pounding on the caller's ceiling.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported people above her throwing items off the deck and one of the items hit the caller. The situation was mediated.

7:14 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Douglas Avenue reported her son just made threats of vandalism to her property. The son was upset because she didn't want him to do drugs there.

10:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported transients having a loud party. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and failure to appear.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:30 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a tenant/roommate had been evicted but was still residing at the residence.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Poplar Road reported he couldn't get the alarm shut off on his vehicle and couldn't find the number for AAA to get help. The number for AAA was provided.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported money stolen out of his bank account.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported a little girl and puppy on the side of the road. The juvenile returned home.

12:59 p.m. — A caller from Back Bone Road and Snow Tent Road reported a large transient camp full of trash, lean-tos and shacks, gas cans, 50-60 abandoned vehicles, children's toys and no one around. The caller was concerned because there is going to be a bicycle race in two weeks.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported his ex girlfriend broke into his residence and stole items.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported a suspicious vehicle on several occasions and when she leaves, the vehicle seems to follow her.

2:25 p.m.— A caller from Red Dog Road reported a suspicious man in her neighbor's yard doing karate. The caller said the man was aggressively doing karate on the neighbor's lawn. The caller said the man was about to do karate on the caller's lawn but went next door. Officers found the man doing karate was the homeowner.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road and Rector Road reported a neighbor came to apologize but stole his items and left.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a former tenant went into the caller's residence and was lying on the couch. The person was extremely drunk and said she escaped from the hospital.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported his mother just called saying his ex wife is outside the residence honking the horn.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a person was asked to leave but was screaming at employees and customers. The person then went in front of another business and was yelling at himself and rocking back and forth.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street reported someone just pounded a beer and said she was headed to the dog park at Western Gateway.

— Ross Maak