Nevada County Police Blotter: Man doesn’t want sheriff to send any ‘pansy deputies’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:07 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Harris Street and East Main Street reported powerlines down in a neighbor's yard.

11:38 a.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main Street and North Church Street reported a man almost hit the caller when the caller was crossing the road.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported being blocked by the manager's unoccupied vehicle. The caller was unable to leave and thinks it is malicious. The caller called back to say the vehicle was moved.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories For You

Monday

6:47 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a woman was crying. The caller said the woman got into someone's car because she thought he was helping her, then refused to get out. Then woman was then lying under a propane tank. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

8:49 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported theft of water tanks from an adjacent property. the caller said the owners are in Massachusetts.

9:32 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone came to work and gave two weeks notice. The caller said the person then went outside and told other employees they couldn't last two weeks without hurting someone. The caller said the worker became angry and threatened the caller when the caller asked for the worker's keys to the facility.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported receiving two missed calls. When the caller called back a man told her to never call there again and quickly hung up. The caller was concerned someone may be getting harmed.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported two juveniles in a parking lot causing a disturbance by throwing snow on vehicles and were trespassing. The juveniles were gone when officers arrived.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a juvenile at a school who had made verbal threats to shoot another student. The caller said his son advised him of the threats.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Manhatten Mine Lane reported a propane truck stuck in the snow and backing up traffic.

2:55 p.m. — A caller near the corner of You Bet Road and Pearson Road reported vehicles pulling another vehicle out of the snow, blocking the road.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Pearson Road reported a man and woman just ran out of a residence that was vandalized the previous day. An arrest was made on charges of burglary and receiving known stolen property.

6:46 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Bitney Springs Road reported a man changing his tire for several hours. The caller said the person was still sitting in the vehicle. The man was waiting for a tow.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported someone had vandalized his residence and turned off his power. The man called back yelling at dispatch wondering why his tax dollars were being wasted on such a long response time. He said if a certain officer was going to respond to "not bother" because he was already pressing charges against her. The caller hung up when put on hold. The caller called back at 9:43 p.m. saying he doesn't know how he missed the call from an officer, it must have something to do with his power shut off from his illegal tenant. The caller said he didn't want a phone call because he's not trying to set up a "date." The man also requested the sheriff's office not to send any of the "pansy deputies." The caller called back to tell dispatch they are incompetent. The caller was told there was a deputy assigned to his call and dispatch disconnected. The caller said he wasn't a big fan of the deputy who was sent.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Anvil Road reported theft of a safe. The caller thought it was a friend the caller's son invited over during a party Saturday night.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:01 p.m. — A person in the police department lobby reported being threatened by someone yelling in his face saying "I'm going to kill you." The caller wasn't happy with officer contact saying he didn't do anything about it. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported two men outside smoking marijuana and making customers feel uncomfortable.

5:43 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Sacramento Street reported a vehicle all over the road. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence.

Saturday

9:58 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of North Pine Street reported her rear windows were smashed and a wallet was taken.

Sunday

2:17 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of West Broad Street reported the next door neighbor's house may be on fire. There were large amounts of white smoke coming from the top floor.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a man in front of a lodge acting as if he were on drugs. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Monday

1 p.m. — A caller from Robinson's Plaza reported a transient man set up camp in the men's bathroom and was drinking and refusing to leave. The man was admonished and was moving on.

Tuesday

12:22 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of North Pine Street and Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a landlord trespassing and making threats. The caller said the landlord told the caller he would kill her and her husband.

— Ross Maak