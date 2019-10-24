Nevada County police blotter: Man ‘dancing his way’ to homeless shelter

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Laurel Lane reported identity theft.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported sketchy people doing a lot of drugs.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman walking in traffic while pushing a shopping cart. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man freaking out and doing some sort of dance. He said he was dancing his way to Hospitality House.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from PG&E reported a man making threats, who said if his power was not back on in five minutes, PG&E will suffer the consequences. He was upset that he could not sleep due to a medical condition and lack of power. It was not a criminal threat. He was planning to sue.

Thursday

4:31 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported broken glass and a possible burglary.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported identity theft from a credit card.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported elder abuse.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Lake reported a man rubbing two sticks together, acting like he was going to start a fire. He could not be located.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Banner Mountain Lookout roads reported the theft of mail, including a check.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Blue Ridge Road reported the theft of two generators.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Brighton Street reported a man walking around the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ parking lot, writing down vehicle license plates and talking about PG&E and witchcraft. He was throwing salt on the ground and saying he was from the military. He could not be located.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported someone vandalized plants.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault on Pleasant Valley Road. The victim did not want to press charges.

8:15 p.m. — A vehicle fled from CHP after a traffic stop for expired registration on Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway and Cedro Road reported hearing two gunshots.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn and Hoppy Hollow roads reported hitting a bear.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:14 a.m. — A caller from Park Avenue and Boulder Street reported a woman screaming and slamming car doors. She could not be located.

6:59 a.m. — A caller from Nile and Nimrod streets reported a screaming woman, who could not be located.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Orchard and East Broad streets reported a man sleeping in a sleeping bag on a grave in the cemetery.

— Liz Kellar