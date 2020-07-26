Nevada County Police Blotter: Man concerned 2 motorcyclists not wearing helmets
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
4:22 p.m. — A caller from Bradford Drive, near Jodette Lane, reported a couple of people about to get on a trail on motorbikes. The caller believed it was dangerous for them to be out there, stating the motorcycles could ignite a fire and they were not wearing helmets.
6:16 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road, near Pinnacle Lane, reported her room was broken into while she was gone and all of her property was moved to the yard.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from Johnston Drive, near Ladybird Drive, reported her neighbor’s cows were ruining her yard and the neighbors were out of town.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported loud yelling and music playing.
11:43 p.m. — A caller from Bentley Drive, near Long Valley Road, reported a house in their area was having a party for the second weekend in a row. The caller stated the parties get louder as the night goes on.
Saturday
6:17 p.m. — A caller from Blackledge Road, near Los Robles Lane, reported her daughter had found two injured German shorthairs in her yard. She called back to state she had found their owner.
7:08 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a subject was throwing furniture in the roadway.
8:51 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a dog had been in a car for at least 45 minutes and appeared to be in distress.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
10:05 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a U-Haul trailer had been stolen out of a parking lot.
1:20 p.m. — A caller from Walrath Avenue, near Searls Avenue, reported someone had been driving slowly through the neighborhood for 30 minutes as though they were casing the area.
Saturday
4:13 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road, near Nimrod Street, reported someone with a flashlight was walking between two buildings. The caller stated her neighbor had seen someone the previous night as well.
2:16 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Broad Street, reported that all the items were stolen from his packed up farmer’s market display while he went to get his vehicle.
— Victoria Penate
