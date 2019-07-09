Nevada County Police Blotter: Man complains about ‘Mickey Mouse’ town

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:42 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported tagging on a building that reads “Lil pumpkin.”

8:43 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a crisis patient had gone AWOL. A report was taken.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street requested extra patrols at night due to someone defecating on the property.

11:26 a.m. — A caller reported scam calls.

1:43 p.m. — A caller reported a phone fraud.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported four or five people smoking marijuana and drinking beer in the park. They were warned against using tobacco in the park.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Mill Street reported a woman throwing bottle son the ground and pouring some type of liquid on herself. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and violating probation.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported hearing a physical fight with a woman screaming “Get off me” and “Stop.” Another caller reported a woman arguing with herself, screaming and crying, and lying on the ground. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:31 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight with a man putting his hands around her neck. A report was taken.

Tuesday

1:26 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported loud music that had been going on for hours. They agreed to turn it down.

3:49 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported a person looking into vehicles with a flashlight. No one was located during an area check.

6:50 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported a vehicle in the middle of the road with the driver passed out. The vehicle then took off at high speed.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Black Road reported a woman was violating a restraining order and trying to steal horses. A report was taken.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road requested a welfare check on a dog that had been barking for two days. The dog had been tied up on a short leash with no food or water. A warning was issued to the owner.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Cement Hill Road reported a possible rabid raccoon.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Wild Turkey Lane reported a man in a vehicle doing Whip-its who appeared very under the influence.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported finding a bicycle with a baggie containing drugs.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a man refusing to leave who just hit another man. He was claiming he was owed money. A report was taken.

2:43 p.m. — A woman reported she is a missing child from 1965. She said she was in an accident in Fresno where both parents died, and she was taken by a passerby. She said the people who took her told her she was not their child when they were dying. She was put in contact with the Fresno Police Department.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Falling Star Lane reported hearing gunshots.

2:58 p.m. — A man said he was former law enforcement from Southern California and said something was “wrong” with a garage door company. He wanted its physical address and was unhappy with the refusal of assistance in this “Mickey Mouse town.”

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a phone scam.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Lorie Drive reported possible mail theft.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Bubbling Wells Road reported the theft of tools worth $15,000 from a snowcat.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported a man and a child starting a campfire. They were gone when deputies arrived.

9:09 p.m. — A caller reported a fight with their better half.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported a man was under the influence of a controlled substance and trying to fight people. He could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:14 a.m. — A woman from Nevada Street reported the theft of a cellphone.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Sugarloaf Mountain reported campers with a tent, a fire, a pile of trash and smashed bottles strewn around. Nothing was located during an area check except one beer can, which was collected.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported the theft of two wedding rings.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a trespasser in a room, who left when a guest opened the door. He could not be located.

