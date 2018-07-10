Nevada County Police Blotter: Man communicates, via middle finger, he’ll do what he wants

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man slumping over a gearshift. The caller couldn't tell if the man was sick or dead. The man moved along.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Kate Hayes Street reported heavy smoke from drugs. The caller believed they were dealing and the landlord was part of it. The caller said she couldn't go outside and was having difficulty breathing due to the smoke.

12:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Ridge Road and Hughes Road reported her sister harassing her in her vehicle. The caller pulled over, but the sister wouldn't get out of the vehicle. The caller requested assistance getting the sister out.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a dog locked in a filthy car. The car was gone when officers arrived.

Recommended Stories For You

2:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a disturbance with one man screaming and yelling and threatening to punch people in the face.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a weird guy behind her apartment.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a burglary in progress, with one person making entry. It was unknown how many people were inside the vacant residence that was boarded up. A person was arrested on charges of trespassing and violation of parole.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported waiting for his wife to get off work and a woman approached his vehicle and tried to get into a fight with him. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

10:45 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a stray goat on the caller's property. The caller was unable to locate the owner and the goat didn't appear tame.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported ongoing problems with people dumping items at their business.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported stolen identity. The caller reported someone signed a bail bond in his name. The "bail bond" company said he co-signed on a bail bond and needed to pay money. The company wanted money and asked for his social security number. It sounded like a scam and the caller was advised of such.

2:05 p.m. — A caller reported two campers on the property for over a week. The caller had asked them to leave. They were urinating and defecating in the NID water. The caller refused to provide an address for fear it would make the newspaper.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway noticed three holes in a vehicle yesterday. The caller said he has had a lot of racial harassment happening at the residence.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from St. Helena Drive reported her phone numbers had been spoofed and the caller said she had been spied on and the caller received threatening calls. The caller said she was being recorded, saying the FBI told her to call. The caller sounded drunk or on drugs. The caller was quite unclear on what she wished to report, denying drinking or doing drugs. The caller was at a hotel in Redding. The Redding police said she was fine, but drinking. She was told by Redding police to stop calling unless law enforcement was needed.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from Ready Springs School reported someone using a vehicle and a motorcycle on a school track. The caller said the person burns bodies there every night.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:04 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported a broken stopsign that was teetering dangerously, about to fall.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a transient man by the gas station yelling for someone to call 911. When officers arrived, one transient requested another not return to his camp. The other was advised of the request, and the man advised the officer with a middle finger that he will return and do what he wants.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Old Downieville Road reported a neighbor outside throwing stuff around and hitting things.

— Ross Maak