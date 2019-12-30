Nevada County police blotter: Man claims to be ‘ghost in this town’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from a treatment center on Brentwood Drive reported a man who had been kicked out was banging on the door and refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane and Mill Street reported a man setting paper on fire on the sidewalk.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

3:21 a.m. — A caller from Lyres Place reported a physical fight involving a woman. No medical attention was needed.

6:32 a.m. — A man from Palm Court reported a physical fight involving another man, who might need medical attention.

10:21 a.m. — A woman reported her vehicle window was broken while she was hiking at Rattlesnake Ridge Road. Nothing appeared to be missing.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the fire station on Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported possible gas theft with hoses found in a truck’s gas tank.

11:26 a.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a truck just ran her off the road.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported identity theft.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Tammy Way reported people with guns stealing items. They’d stolen items the night before as well. A man was seen holding a gun.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Rocky Lane reported a woman, who was claiming the caller stole her phone, had climbed a gate and got on the back deck of the residence. She left but said she was coming back.

2:29 p.m. — Cal Fire requested help with evacuations for a broken gas line on Butler Road.

5:15 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road and Linda Lane reported hearing a physical fight and gunshots, followed by screaming.

6:11 p.m. — A man from Cedar Way reported he heard a thump outside and when he went to check it out, someone jumped him and smashed his face with a brick. He said no one knows who he is because he is “a ghost in this town” and there is no reason to beat him up. He said he was tougher than the suspect and fought him off. He said he did have some sort of head injury but did not want medical attention, and only wanted one deputy to respond because he “looks terrible.” He did not want an ambulance bill, and offered to give the deputy a $20 bill to take him to the hospital. He was gone when an officer arrived.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported trespassers.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from John Born and Pleasant Valley roads reported hearing gunshots, possibly poachers.

9:19 p.m. — A man from Clarks and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a drunken driver pulled a knife on him during a road rage incident.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Pear Tree Lane reported hearing gunshots.

11:36 p.m. — A woman from Carriage Road reported someone broke into her house and stole $3,500.

— Liz Kellar