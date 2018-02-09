Nevada County Police Blotter: Man claims Subaru threatened his family

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:50 a.m. — A caller reported a man yelling at himself.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported people loitering in the parking lot that got into her face and spit on her and threw coffee on another person. The caller said as soon as they advised there was no loitering is when the incident occurred. When officers arrived, the caller said the woman was in her face shouting and didn't actually spit on her but rather felt saliva while she was yelling. The woman also threw coffee at the caller but missed and hit a caller's vehicle. The caller said she would call police if the people were seen again.

2:15 p.m. — A caller near the Colfax exit of the Golden Center Freeway reported a man sitting in the center divide. Another caller reported the same thing, with the man hopping over the center divide.

2:34 p.m. — A person in the lobby of the Grass Valley Police Department filed a vandalism report against a mechanic.

Recommended Stories For You

3:20 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported two people behind a business smoking something from a pipe.

3:43 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Allison Ranch Road and McCourtney Road reported he was driving in the area and a man was in the road and tried to jump in front of his vehicle to get the caller to hit him.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a woman yelling and honking a horn in an unknown vehicle.

7:01 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and Mill Street reported someone ran into a sign. The caller contacted the man to see if he was OK. The driver said "please don't call the cops." A vehicle was impounded.

Friday

3:15 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street mumbled into the phone about a drug dealer. When dispatch addressed him by his name he disconnected.

3:26 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street talked gibberish about a Subaru threatening his family.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported an employee locked himself out of a business after chasing a "big mouth" outside and was requesting assistance getting back in.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:06 a.m. — Two people near the corner of Banner Lava Cap and Gracie Road were arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from Rodeo Flat Road reported a man on the right side of his property walking toward the back of his house with a flashlight.

12:43 p.m. — A caller from Strawberry Lane reported his neighbor put his pig pen and pig on the caller's property and he wanted it all removed. It was found to be a civil issue.

4:09 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported needing a helicopter or ambulance. While on the phone, her caretaker got on the phone saying they have a nurse on site and there was no medical need.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road requested to speak with a deputy asking if they want their money back for perjury.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Lookout reported his wife was on a walk near the lookout tower and said she saw a woman inside that was trying to hide from her. Officers found the inside secure, but it appeared traffic had come and gone through a back fence.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

13:25 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported a man sitting on the side of the road with his legs crossed in a meditative pose. He had been waving his arms in the air.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man had been coming to the hotel every night and knocking on doors trying to find someone to let him sleep there for the night.

7:59 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 600 block of Hollow Way. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

— Ross Maak