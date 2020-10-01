Nevada County police blotter: Man claims he’s part of Satanic cult

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:55 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported people hiding in the shadows, making noise.

3:07 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported a man riding a bicycle back and forth, yelling, “Good thing I don’t have a gun handy.” He could not be located.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drunken woman causing a disturbance, who hit someone. A report was taken.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported ongoing issues with transients coming onto the property, knocking on the door and asking for items like ice cream, Extra patrols were requested.

Wednesday

5:35 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man trying to break a door down. The parties were separated and no charges were requested.

8:14 a.m. — A man from the 300 block of Second Street reported someone vandalized the Trump flags on his vehicle.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. She was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a fight involving a woman and a man, who had a gun. He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, violating probation, resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance while armed, possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia, destroying evidence and altering the serial number on a firearm.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a very drunken man knocking on doors. He could not be located.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a woman wandering in the parking lot, asking people to party with her. She could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

7:27 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 174 reported that a man had come in the day before and said he was part of a Satanic cult and looking for a child to steal.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Gray Oak Drive reported providing a Social Security number and bank information in an email fraud, thinking the email was from PayPal.

11:19 a.m. — A man from Lorraine Place reported providing Social Security information to a scammer who told him he would be arrested if he didn’t.

11:23 a.m. — A caller from Running M Drive reported pigs and goats habitually at large, and also provided a barking dog log.

11:39 a.m. — A woman from Elnora Drive reported receiving several scam calls with people saying they have incriminating evidence tying her to a crime unless she provides her Social Security number.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported the theft of a check that had been put in the mail, which was cashed by someone.

2:17 p.m. — A woman from Woodhaven Place reported someone in Florida had stolen her identity, used her credit cards and opened accounts that were now in collection. A report was taken.

3:25 p.m. — A woman from Bear Run Road reported multiple emails attempting to get money and making threats.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from East Drive reported identity theft.

3:58 p.m. — A woman from Squirrel Creek Road and Gold Drive reported a dog lunged over a fence and bit her arm. She sought treatment.

6:38 p.m. — A man from Bar Hill Road reported he had rocks thrown at his vehicle.

8:32 p.m. — A man from a business on Higgins Road reported two people had been trying to get into his vehicle and then left.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Main and Cottage streets reported a woman screaming at the top of her lungs for about 10 minutes.

— Liz Kellar