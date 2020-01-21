Nevada County police blotter: Man claims he had blood on his hands

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:33 a.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man followed her into a parking lot, broke her vehicle window and drove off. A report was taken.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported two people walked in and took food.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman stole soda. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a stolen vehicle.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a vehicle that was left running with the keys inside.

4:23 p.m. — A caller from West Olympia Drive reported a domestic dispute. A woman was arrested on spousal abuse charges.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a purse.

Friday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Faith Hospital reported a gunshot victim. The man said he was at Condon Park when anther man approached him, asked him about marijuana and then shot him in the hand. A report was taken.

1:59 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man drinking vodka and singing very loudly. He could not be located.

8:10 a.m. — A woman reported someone kicked her painting, stole her shirt and flirted with her husband.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of three propane tanks.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Walsh Street reported a burglary with a rock thrown through a window and the theft of a laptop.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Eskaton Circle reported computer fraud.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a vehicle window had been smashed.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a theft. A woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and violating probation, and a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as driving on a suspended license.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone tried to break into a residence.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man in the parking lot, checking door handles.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from Mill and Neal streets reported a man checking door handles. He could not be located.

5:31 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported receiving fraud calls.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Peabody Court reported the “Apple fraud.”

Saturday

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported an attempted burglary with a door frame damaged.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported squatters in an old fire station, and requested extra patrols.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported the theft of a redwood table top.

Sunday

2:51 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man crawling around the entrance. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a vehicle had been riffled through and an item stolen.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to steal food. He was admonished and was moving on.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man fondling himself.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Vistamont Drive reported vandalism to a fence.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported the theft of a purse and use of bank cards.

11:19 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported the theft of 20 silver coins.

Monday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Rockwood Drive reported the theft of a package from a mailbox.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported detaining a shoplifter.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man shooting up with a syringe in his neck who then was slumped over in a vehicle. Two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and one also was charged with violating probation.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two juveniles possibly messing with vehicles. They were seen squirting ketchup on a vehicle. They could not be located.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man spray painted a front door.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man was beating up a woman. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and child endangerment.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of LaMarque Court reported a disturbance with someone throwing a bicycle over a fence. A woman was arrested on suspicion of fighting in public and resisting arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:11 a.m. — Multiple callers from the Bear River High School area reported hearing five or six gunshots, with a car speeding out of the parking lot. Nothing was located.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported a residential burglary.

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a person passed out in a running vehicle. No one was located.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Dam Road reported a cow stuck in knee-high mud for more than a day. The owner was contacted.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported a physical fight, possibly with three people involved, who then left.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a man in a physical fight with two children. The man threw one of them across the room. No medical attention was needed. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:57 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road reported a vehicle in a ditch.

6:56 a.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported a man stumbling in the road who said he had blood on his hands. He could not be located.

8:03 p.m. — Multiple callers from the Boulder Street area reported hearing a gunshot. Nothing was located.

— Liz Kellar