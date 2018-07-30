Nevada County Police Blotter: Man camps out under no trespassing sign

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Main Street reported someone, possible drunk or on drugs, just threw a rock at the ground. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of East Main Street reported receiving harassing phone calls from someone. The person was "cussing out" the caller and had called a half a dozen times.

3:43 p.m. — An alarm went off on the 400 block of Sutton Way. An arrest was made on two charges of failure to appear.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported grant theft auto from her residence. The keys were hanging in the house and were taking by company that had been there. Officers found no vehicle was stolen.

Recommended Stories For You

9:46 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Temby Street reported a child screaming/crying in the area. The caller believed the child was being abused. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

10:39 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Main Street and Manor Drive. A person was arrested on charges of vandalism and failure to appear.

Monday

1:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Joerschke Drive reported two men trying to break into storage containers. An arrest was made on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear.

3:18 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Mulberry Drive reported a woman in his backyard that went to his neighbor's backyard. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Sunday

2:29 a.m. — A caller from Quincy Lane reported a drunk woman kept knocking on the caller's door trying to keep him up.

4:05 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a man next to a business with pants around his ankles, lying on the ground.

3:47 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Highway 20 and Nevada Street. A person was arrested on charges of not having a vehicle registration, obstructing a public officer and destroying or concealing evidence.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Sunset Ridge Drive said "it's OK we're going to call the sheriff's department directly" and then hung up.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported having questions about road closures in the Clear Lake area.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Pine Street reported a man camping underneath the caller's no trespassing sign on the caller's property.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Hollow Way reported transients left the property and trash was on the property.

5:15 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man lying on the side of the road bleeding. A person was arrested on charges of panhandling and public intoxication.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of York Street reported he and his friend got jumped.

Saturday

1:14 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported someone kicking her door trying to gain entry. The caller said management said he's not supposed to be on the property. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

1:45 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported a theft within the previous 30 minutes. The caller said the value was $1,000 worth of equipment taken.

Noon — A caller from the 600 block of Searls Avenue reported someone set up a car spraying service and was causing fumes into neighboring homes. Officers found the complaint unfounded.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported that night was film night at the park and would like someone to tell them to turn it down because the audio was too loud. Officers found they had a permit from the city.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported she was being assaulted physically by her neighbors. The caller thought someone was messing with her mind and covering up something. The caller through the FBI or CIA was possibly involved. The caller said she'd had half a vodka/soda, but sounded very drunk.

8:53 p.m. — A person was stopped in Calanan Park. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

11:29 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

Sunday

12:05 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported being in danger and there were helicopters overhead. The caller said she hadn't had anything but a small shot of vodka the previous night but sounded extremely drunk.

Monday

3:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported someone pounding on the door and yelling. The caller was inside counting cash.

— Ross Maak