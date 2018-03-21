Nevada County Police Blotter: Man calls son homeless gigolo pothead

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported his vehicle was stolen sometime the previous night. The caller said the vehicle was locked and the keys were accounted for.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported someone creeping around an apartment complex, peeking into the caller's vehicle and ignoring the caller.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Church Street reported non-customers presented checks for cash and the account was flagged for ID theft. The people became upset when the caller refused the checks.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported road rage. A vehicle chased down a pickup in a parking lot with a female driver yelling and cutting off another pickup.

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported he was harassed by an employee at a business.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a customer shoved a beer bottle at her trying to strike her with the item.

6:23 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported several people smoking marijuana and loitering in a shelter, occupying seats at a bus stop that were intended for bus passengers and generally making people uncomfortable.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling for the last 30 minutes. Another caller reported a man knocking over the umbrellas outside a business and flipped over carts at another business. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

6:39 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported someone sleeping in her driveway, rolled up in a gray blanket.

7:58 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 174 and Peardale Road reported horses in small pens with no room to trot or walk. The caller wanted to know why space to walk and trot is not a consideration when keeping horses.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported six pigs in the road, four little pigs and two big pigs.

10:50 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Wings of Morning Drive and Sesame Street reported a skunk possibly dying, possibly rabid.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported receiving information from a juvenile who said they knew another juvenile who made threats to shoot up a school. The reports were unfounded.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Pine Hill Drive reported a disturbance with a neighbor. The caller said the person didn't have a weapon, but had a while cockatiel on her shoulder.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road requested documentation saying there was a fire at the location the previous night and what they heard prior to the fire response. The caller said she heard a scream and banging. The caller said there was a verbal disturbance going on.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Four Wheel Drive reported trying to serve paperwork. The caller said he was serving a summons and was chased down and paperwork was thrown back into the vehicle several times.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Canyon View Drive was an elderly man saying his address and then disconnecting, possibly accidentally. On callback dispatch spoke with a younger man who said it was accidental and disclosed there was a problem with his father. His father came back on and said he had been abused by his son and the son possibly had weapons. The man said his son was a homeless gigolo pothead.

11:27 p.m. — A caller from Green Valley Road reported watching TV and seeing a victim's vehicle matches the description of a vehicle he was almost in a head-on collision with that afternoon.

Nevada City Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

6:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported a woman refusing to leave and then running into traffic. She screamed at the caller she was going to jail and was very drunk. Officers were unable to find the woman.

— Ross Maak