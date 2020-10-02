Nevada County police blotter: Man bun-sporting skateboarder reported for speeding with diapered baby

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

12:06 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported finding a purse with needles inside.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported illegal dumping.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a cell phone.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man with a man bun, skateboarding at high speed with a 1 year old in a diaper.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

7:19 a.m. — Several callers from Wolf and Duggan roads reported five or six horses walking around. The owner was trying to round them up.

8:10 a.m. — A caller from Summit Ridge Road and Wemah Way reported a stolen vehicle.

8:50 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported his Blue Lives Matter flag continues to get stolen.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Quarterhorse Drive reported a burglary to a motorcycle trailer.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Cascade Loop and Spanish Lane reported fraudulent activity on a credit card.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Burda Lane requested assistance with an ongoing bonfire for the last several days.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from Old Dairy Place reported receiving a threatening email with gruesome images of chopped up people.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Gold Country Drive reported a woman opening credit cards in his name.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding Road reported a man broke into a garage and then left.

12:47 p.m. — A woman from Jitney Lane reported receiving continuous phone calls from someone threatening to arrest her.

1:49 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported credit card fraud.

4:16 p.m. — A census worker from Hutto Road and Saint Helena Drive reported being in a verbal argument after jumping a gate. The homeowner reported the census worker had jumped the locked gate and was trespassing.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Blue Tent School Road reported fireworks or rifle shots.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Harter Place reported a pit bull attacked several other dogs, one of which needed medical attention.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported three runaways.

8:26 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way and North Sazerac Lane reported a trespasser who seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance and who was armed with a hatchet and a knife. A man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest and violating post-release community supervision, as well as on several outstanding warrants.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a neighbor was “sling-shotting” acorns at the side of his residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:40 a.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a man fighting with anyone who comes near him, who then got locked out of the business. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from Jordan and Gethsemane streets reported a stolen vehicle.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Park Avenue and Boulder Street reported possible illegal drug activity.

— Liz Kellar