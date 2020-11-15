Nevada County police blotter: Man ‘blasting propaganda’ gathers anti-maskers

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Auburn Road, reported two loose dogs.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported a group trespassing on their property.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Greenhorn Access Road, reported an injured deer was blocking the roadway.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Silver Way, near Highway 174, reported a stray cat had been contained in their garage.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported two male subjects “in a vehicle similar to a fire truck” were trespassing,

10:40 p.m. — A caller from Yuba Ridge Drive, near Jones Bar Road, reported a downed tree was blocking the roadway.

Saturday

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way, near Brewer Road, reported a dog was howling and had been tied to a tree for over three hours.

11:44 a.m. — A caller Ranch Road, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported an unoccupied vehicle blocking mailboxes. The caller stated that, as a result, a delivery driver was refusing to deliver any packages.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Penna Way, near Garden Lane, reported a subject was speeding on a private gravel road, stating the subject does so daily.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Higgins Road, reported his neighbor was flipping him off. He stated he had asked her why she was flipping him off, which she responded to with obscenities.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Sisil Lane, near Horton Street, reported she heard a man screaming, and a large boom.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported two men “in their 50s” had been cat-calling her. The caller stated she had informed them she was a minor, but they said they didn’t care and continued making derogatory remarks toward her. She stated she told them she was calling law enforcement, and they took off on foot.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Uren Street, near Nevada Street, reported his dog had been bit by a bat the previous night.

11:47 a.m. — A Nevada City caller reported a construction vehicle was blocking the sidewalk, preventing pedestrians from walking.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a male subject had thrown food at them.

Saturday

9:59 a.m. — Two callers from Union Street, near Coyote Street, separately reported a disturbance caused by a farmer’s market customer who refused to wear a mask and went on to set up a table and computer screen, “blasting propaganda loudly.” The first caller stated that this man, not associated with the farmer’s market, was “gathering a group of anti-maskers” at the end of it.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street, near Broad Street, reported an aggressive Rottweiler was roaming the area.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Union Street, near Coyote Street, reported people were “in her space” at a farmer’s market and not supposed to be there.

— Victoria Penate