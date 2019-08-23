Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested for reportedly brandishing fake gun

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a purse was stolen from the employees lounge through a window. A woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possessing stolen property and drug paraphernalia, and committing a felony on bail, as well as on several outstanding warrants.

8:17 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported someone tried to break into a machine overnight.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Horizon Circle reported someone had been doing doughnuts at night.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported juveniles possibly buying drugs. A report was taken.

8:58 a.m. — A woman from Highway 20 reported her vehicle had been shot out and the passenger window was broken. No evidence of a gunshot was found.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man with a gun in the cafeteria. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and altering a device to make it look more like a firearm.

11:34 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a vehicle, as well as a woman trying to break into the business.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Minnie and Brighton streets reported drug dealing.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported shoplifting. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing stolen property, as well as an outstanding warrant.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man left with merchandise.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man and woman came into a residence and demanded pain medication.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Murphy Street reported the theft of a package.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street requested extra patrols due to possibly rowdy teens, who might have broken a mailbox that was “caddywampus.”

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from Lightning Tree Road reported bear in a well house, refusing to exit.

2:02 a.m. — A caller from Old Airport Road reported loud music in the area, which could not be located.

3:20 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at Vista Point reported a man and a woman arguing in a vehicle. They had bene running around the vehicle and one yelled “Don’t kill me.” They then were driving toward Nevada City speeding and passing over the center line. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

6:25 a.m. — A man from Badger Hill Road reported he heard shooting and screaming around 3 a.m., but thought at the time he was dreaming.

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Purdon Crossing reported an unoccupied car in the middle of the road.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a woman tried to break up a dog fight and was bitten in the arm.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road requested a welfare check on animals. A warning was issued to the owner.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from St. Patrick’s cemetery reported the theft of a bench from a grave site.

2:20 p.m. — A woman near Jones Bar and McKitrick Ranch roads reported she and her husband were lost and their vehicle was stuck.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River bridge reported an assault.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported transients camping on private property.

4:41 p.m. — A woman reported her boyfriend was not returning her calls. She was advised of proper 911 usage.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from Agony Hill Road reported a physical fight involving a man and girl regarding her cell phone.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:38 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported someone trying the door handle. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar