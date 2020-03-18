Nevada County police blotter: Man angry about ‘self-righteous, tofu-farting liberal women’

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:50 a.m. — Multiple callers from the 100 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a truck hit a power pole and the driver took off running. A caller reported the driver had gotten scared and fled to her house. A report was taken and the truck was secured.

4:49 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported hearing gunshots. Nothing was located.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man just pulled down his pants and urinated behind a business before getting on a bus.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported two men in a physical fight after one vehicle hit another. A person was cited on unknown charges.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a car on fire.

2:44 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a firearm.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported someone possibly broke into an apartment that should be vacant. A person was cited and released on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle, as well as an active warrant.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a man going door to door offering to disinfect people’s apartments.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported having heard gunshots the previous night, and then noticing bullet holes in a vehicle.

4:06 p.m. — A man reported his son-in-law stole his car. His daughter said they took it so he wouldn’t drive into town when the virus was going around. He had agreed to let them take the car the previous night, then started drinking and got upset and decided to report it as stolen. The situation was mediated and the car was returned.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a fight with a boy tackling a girl. A report was taken.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Doris and St. Johns drives reported a tree into power lines.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from a business on West Main Street reported a man trying to punch people.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Jasper Lane reported a vehicle sitting in the middle of the road with the lights on. Two people were arrested by the California Highway Patrol and someone was trying to kick out the window of the patrol vehicle.

1:36 a.m. — A man from Black Forest Road reported a dispute over an easement, with two people having been assaulted. He said he pulled a gun on his neighbor, who then backed off. He said he had come from the San Francisco quarantine to get away. A man went to the emergency room for treatment. A report was taken.

5:48 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road and Miners Way reported a large tree blocking the road.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Forest Springs Drive reported a dog attacked another dog.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Toller Ridge Court reported identity theft.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Spanish Lane reported being snowed in, unable to plow or shovel, with the power out. The man needed propane for heat and was on oxygen. A neighbor was going to check on him and bring him gas.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Valley and Scotts Flat roads reported a burglary to a bucket truck, with personal items taken and the window damaged.

5:36 p.m. — A man from Cedar Avenue reported ongoing issues with “self-righteous, tofu-farting liberal women” who walk through his property to Condon Park and harass him about his dogs being miserable in their kennels and the way he is training them. He said he was just going to start punching people in the face and knocking them out if this keeps up.

5:54 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of jewelry and a guitar.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported an unoccupied SUV in the middle of the road.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported a person stole two cases of beer and left in a vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

5:57 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a burglary to a vehicle.

9:04 p.m. — A caller reported too many people in a bar on Argall Way.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man was pounding on the door, then unlocked the door through the window and came inside. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

— Liz Kellar