Nevada County police blotter: Man advised against shooting trespasser

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Buena Vista Street reported the theft of firewood.

11:03 a.m. — Eight juveniles from several different schools were contacted at Memorial Park. Five were taken back to Silver Springs High School, received daytime curfew charges and some cannabis charges. One was removed from the missing persons database and cited on unknown charges.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported a transient with drugs going through the trash.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole spray paint, coloring books and sewing needles. He put them in his backpack. No charges were requested.

4 p.m. — A man reported having been assaulted with a door. He did not need medical attention, just emotional support.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a purse.

4:47 p.m. — A caller from the library reported the theft of cash.

5:12 p.m. — A woman from Sierra College Drive reported a “little liberal” started a dispute, claiming she almost hit her.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a large contingent of homeless crack heads drinking alcohol and smoking.

Tuesday

3:43 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported hearing a gunshot and a vehicle leaving at high speed. A man was located and advised not to punch objects.

6:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman had shoplifted and left her backpack behind. She could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Ballantree Lane reported a stolen gun.

9:30 a.m. — A man from Snow Tent and Back Bone roads reported a trespasser on a motorcycle with a flat tire. The man asked, “Should I just shoot him?” He was advised against it.

10:50 a.m. — Child Protective Services requested help regarding a juvenile with visible bruises at Seven Hills School. A report was taken.

12:29 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported fraud on a Square account.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Tensy Lane reported mail theft.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported emaciated horses without water. A report was taken.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Lower Colfax roads reported squatters stole multiple items.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a boy causing a disturbance because a woman tried to take his Xbox. The situation was mediated.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Cherry Creek Road reported a hit and run.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a scam on the elderly.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported trespassers and thefts.

7:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a shoe theft.

