Nevada County police blotter: Mail thefts include meds and tea
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
8:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported fraud on a bank account.
11:34 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Freeman Lane reported identity theft.
12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle with the gas tank cap and cover ripped off.
3:22 p.m. — A caller from River Otter Drive reported graffiti to a retaining wall.
4:17 p.m. — Two people were issued an open container warning on South Auburn Street and Hansen Way.
5:27 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported two men in the parking lot looking into vehicles. They could not be located.
7:01 p.m. — A man from Condon Park reported a physical fight with another man.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street reported the theft of a lawn mower and a chainsaw from a locked work shed.
8:57 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road and Mill Creek Lane reported ongoing issues with a dog killing chickens.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from Combie and Armstrong roads reported vandalism with a glass door being broken.
3:35 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported internet fraud with a vendor’s email hacked and payment sent to the wrong person.
3:47 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a mail theft with a package of tea stolen worth $16.
3:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Manzanita Avenue reported the theft of prescription medication from the mail.
5:12 p.m. — A caller from Butler Road and Conifer Lane reported a postal carrier just pepper sprayed a dog. The carrier said the dog owner then threatened to beat him up.
7:09 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Quaker Hill Cross roads reported a vehicle was broken into with a window broken to gain entry.
7:52 p.m. — A caller from Green Way Place reported a man came into a woman’s room with a knife. He had beaten her previously.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
8:06 p.m. — A woman from Searls Avenue reported a bear ran through her yard.
8:20 p.m. — A man from a business on Argall Way said he had been in the bathroom and when he came out, no one was there. He unlocked the door and let himself out.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a taxi driver picked up a fare and the man said he had no money, but he did have a computer in a box.
— Liz Kellar
