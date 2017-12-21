Nevada County Police Blotter: Loud construction noise turns out to be neighbor’s goats

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter had just left the store with a bag of donuts.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported someone just showed up at the caller's residence after threatening to show up and cause the caller harm. According to the caller, the person was upset regarding his dog getting taken away.

10:12 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Main Street reported transients living on top of a utility room behind a building. Extra patrol during the nighttime hours were requested.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported theft of a bed frame. The bed frame was outside under a back stairway.

Recommended Stories For You

4:05 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway was in a store and noticed a young Rastafarian man purchasing lye and glass jars. The caller was concerned he will be making meth. The caller said he looked as if he was a typical meth user.

6:25 p.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported trying to deposit $830-plus in cash into an ATM and the machine rejected the bills. The machine told her to take back her money, but did not return her money or her card. The machine could be heard making beeping noises in the background. The caller was provided with after hours numbers for the bank. The caller called back saying she couldn't reach anyone at the numbers provided. She was told her information was inaccurate. The machine was still heard beeping. The caller was advised to contact the bank in the morning and was told she could get a copy of the log entry in the morning.

8:53 p.m. ­— A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drunk woman was walking through a store and urinating on herself. She left the store.

11:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man who stole from a local business earlier was there. Officers found the plate to be incorrect.

Thursday

1:44 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported his drug addict neighbors were being too boisterous. The caller was advised it wasn't an emergency and offered the business line. The caller hung up.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

3:43 a.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive reported he just had to escape the fire station by kicking out a window and had been bleeding for an hour. He was very angry that no one had responded. He said he went back in the fire station. The caller then said he was at his friend, Kathy's, and he had forgotten that he was there and broke a window. The caller later said he had a night terror and never was at the fire station. Officers found no crime to have been committed.

8:21 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported his unlocked vehicle had been broken into the previous night.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported a residence was egged and the caller was unable to remove the egg from the residence.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Footwall Drive reported theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported someone stole $3 from the caller and then returned it. The caller was advised on proper use of 911.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a van with a dog and someone sunning himself but not outside the vehicle. The caller believed the person was not supposed to be in a cemetery. The caller was advised of proper use of 911.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported theft of athletic equipment.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue reported theft of items outside a house.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road sounded very disoriented saying she's trying to reach an appliance store.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported hearing a woman screaming outside. The caller said it sounded violent. Neighbors suspected it was coyotes.

11:02 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Black Gold and Cook Road reported loud construction noise. Officers found it was coming from neighbor's goats.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a transient woman hanging around the back of a building. The caller said the woman was heavily made up and wasn't making much sense.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported someone backed into a parking meter and it fell over. The person then left.

Thursday

12:05 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Park Avenue and Boulder Street reported theft of a vehicle. The caller had left and caught a ride to Rocklin. The caller was advised he needed to sign a form but didn't turn around.

— Ross Maak