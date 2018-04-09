Nevada County Police Blotter: Loiterers found loitering under no loitering sign

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported her wallet lost or stolen. The caller was extremely worked up.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a group of loiterers standing under a no loitering sign.

1:19 p.m. — A caller reported a woman smoking a cigarette. When the caller confronted her, the woman flipped the caller off and hit the door of his vehicle.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported someone just got tazed. Two people were involved, one bleeding from the head.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported a vehicle pulled into the area, then another pulled up, picking up a person that was running out of a house, then started chasing the other vehicle at a high rate of speed.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported getting a phone call saying she would "go to hell" if she did not join the person's church.

11:05 p.m. — A person was pulled over near the corner of Townsend Street and West Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Monday

2:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported theft of a 12-pack of beer. Two arrests were made, one on charges of petty theft and another on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:56 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Washington Road reported a man lying in the road.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a 500-600-pound pig kept coming onto his property. The caller said he had chased the pig off his property. The caller said the pig was aggressive and had attacked the caller's pigs.

10:51 a.m. — A person was stopped on Alta Sierra Drive. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported he neighbor kept messaging the caller on Facebook and had been harassing the caller. The caller requested a deputy go to the neighbor's house and get them to stop. The caller said deputies never do anything when she calls and she was gong to hire a lawyer.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat road reported being very upset that no one ever showed up for her call for service.

9:50 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road. A person was arrested on charges of battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:37 p.m. — A vehicle was stopped on the 200 block of Sacramento Street. An arrest was made on charges of license requirements, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. Another arrest was made on charges of a probation violation and providing a false ID to police officers.

Saturday

2:08 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported a man outside her residence and she didn't know who he was. She said it's the boyfriend of someone who just moved in.

2:26 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Gold Flat Road and Pittsburg Road reported a woman sitting on the side of the road with her legs on the road.

10:27 p.m. — A caller form the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported hearing screaming like a man and woman arguing. Officers found children playing.

11:53 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Broad Street and Union Street. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication and failure to comply with a court order.

— Ross Maak