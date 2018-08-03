Nevada County Police Blotter: Light scatters possible play fighters

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue requested extra patrol of the park while his kids were at a camp. The caller said his son was threatened by a transient the previous day.

9:56 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported theft of items from a motorhome, specifically a toolbox.

10:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Bruinswick Road and Sutton Way reported a semi with an unmarked trailer blowing trash all over the road.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a woman trespassing and refusing to leave. There was a physical fight with a male employee and the parties were separated. An arrest was made on charges of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

12:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tinloy Street and Bank Street reported a man carrying a machete.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported four juveniles trespassing and vandalizing the property for the last few nights.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a male transient walking in the dry grass. He was drunk and kept dropping his lit cigarette into the grass. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported two foot-high flames in a BBQ. The call was transferred to Cal Fire. The caller called back demanding to speak to an officer because Cal Fire advised her it is legal for someone to have fire going on a BBQ.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from downtown reported a bounce house was still open and should have been closed down by then. The caller was upset due to the noise.

9:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Railroad Avenue and Idaho Maryland Road reported three or four people in a physical fight. It was unknown if they were play fighting or not but they ran when the caller shined a light on them.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported being refused service even though the caller had a room conformation number. An arrest was made on charges of burglary.

Friday

3:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported her son was attempting to get in the house and eat her food.

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

5:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Del Mar Way and Piper Lane reported a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road. The caller said there were ongoing issues with the vehicle in the area driving up and down the road.

6:42 a.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported a transient came out of the woods and walked around in a "circuit." The caller said this is a continual thing and thinks he is a suspect of something but she doesn't know what.

6:54 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported her husband was "psycho" and being mentally abusive. The situation was mediated.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a brown pitbull type of dog was just in the caller's yard possibly after the caller's chickens.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Simple Justice Road reported suspicious circumstances after a neighbor told him deputies were in the area last night. The caller's gas can had been moved down the road a few houses and was in the road and open.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Silver Crest Drive reported theft of a pressure washer and ladder out of a building sometime in the last three weeks.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported his garage was possibly broken into within the last two days. There was damage to the door and the door wouldn't open. Nothing was stolen.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported he hired a moving company and they took his items and demanded more money.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Way reported theft of a bird feeder by a neighbor.

9:40 p.m. — A person on Magnolia Road was admonished for urinating in public.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported someone outside saying he was drunk and just involved in a vehicle accident which he walked away from.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

10:05 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man "hitting on girls" in a parking lot. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a man passed out in front of the post office. The person didn't move when the caller was yelling at him.

— Ross Maak