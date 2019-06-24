Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Liberal do-gooder’ turns in man who left dog in car

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho-Maryland roads reported a man walking with a rifle on his back. It was a pellet gun.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported vandalism to a vehicle with a rock thrown through the window.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road and East Main Street reported a physical fight with a man punching the “drummer guy.”

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a physical fight with one man getting “laid out” by another man. A witness said the man was going after teens at the skate park and was knocked out by another adult. The witness said he “deserved what he got.” He was transported to the hospital.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from McKnight Way reported a dog panting in a vehicle. The owner called to report a “liberal do-gooder” had called 911 on him, and said he was a competent dog owner with the car parked in the shade. The car was gone when an officer arrived.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man and woman smoking a bong.

9 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a man threatened her and put staples in her tire.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 8100 block of East Main Street reported a man and a woman in the women’s room possibly doing drugs.

Sunday

12 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ophir Street reported loud music.

1:55 a.m. — A caller from Berryhill Street reported a vehicle over a curb. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

3:55 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man grabbed and twisted her hand. He said she was trying to steal his phone.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mainhart Drive reported an attempted break-in.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a burglary to a shed with the door forced open. Nothing was taken.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a car ran over the curb and into racks of plants. A report was taken.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported a man in the planters under the stairs talking about Satan. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as an outstanding warrant.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man eating deli food who then left on foot.

8:13 p.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported two men looking into her truck, who then were driving around the parking lot.

8:16 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of a bicycle.

9:09 p.m. — A caller from Glenwood Road reported multiple gunshots.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a drunken woman trying to fight people.

11:35 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man kicked and broke a vehicle window. The victim was uncooperative.

Monday

3:35 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported she invited a man to stay a couple of days ago because he was down on his luck and now he was drunk, yelling at the top of his lungs and refusing to leave. He was escorted off the property. At 5:53 a.m., she reported he had pushed his way back in and wouldn’t leave. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:05 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a gunshot.

12:43 a.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported a large party with screaming.

8:24 a.m. — A caller from Wymer Lane reported extortion.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported an attempted burglary.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Green Haven Lane turned in found drugs.

3 p.m. — A caller from Penn valley Drive reported a boy was just bitten by a dog.

3:31 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported a dog attacked another dog and bit her finger off.

5:22 p.m. — A man from Conservation Camp Road reported he hit a bear, which ran away.

6:52 p.m. — A caller from Goldcone Drive reported a burglary with a generator and tool box stolen.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported a physical fight with a couple of glass bottles thrown. A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

8:27 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road requested a juvenile be cited for kicking, punching and spitting on staff.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a burglary to a business with the front door smashed open.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Conservation Road reported a man assaulted a woman.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from Bridge Way reported loud singing, guitar playing and talking.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Commercial Street reported a person refusing to leave who had fallen asleep at the bar three times.

— Liz Kellar