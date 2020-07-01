Nevada County police blotter: Late-night tennis players reported

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller reported seeing trespassers on a property with a very large marijuana grow. They then were seen leaving.

6:01 a.m. — A caller from Tall Oak Place reported finding an elderly woman who fell in the roadway, who didn’t know her name or where she lived. She was taken to the hospital and a family member was contacted.

9:17 a.m. — A caller from Wayfarer Court reported a boy possibly peeping in a woman’s window. There were also ongoing issues with him ringing the doorbell in the middle of the night.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Inverness Way reported a vehicle and house had been tagged with Sharpies.

12:19 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a vehicle sped through the area and hit a dog.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Greenbriar Way reported a suspicious odor coming from a house. The homeowner was alive and well, and the odor was found to be from a freezer that had gone out.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from North San Juan reported a man who was a felon driving without a license, registration or insurance, who had been flashing a firearm.

3:46 p.m. — A caller reported a man who was in the area making a movie about animals, who had not been heard from since October. A missing persons report was taken.

4:53 p.m. — A caller reported $10,000 stolen from the North San Juan area.

6:52 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported she had been assaulted.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported a vehicle driving in circles and stopping at mailboxes. It could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

6:06 p.m. — A caller from a business on Searls Avenue reported that a man who was arrested a couple of days ago for trying to get into vehicles was just seen doing the same thing. He could not be located.

10:29 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street requested to have the people playing tennis told to be quiet and leave the park.

— Liz Kellar