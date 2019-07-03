Nevada County Police Blotter: Laser stalkers shine laser beams in window

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:45 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported possible drug dealing in the corner of a parking lot.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a walk-out at a restaurant. Officers were unable to locate the people.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone tweaking pretty hard, telling employees they need to keep a gun because someone was coming after him. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation, resisting a public officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Brunswick Road reported a doe and fawn in the median.

8:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman sprayed herself with tanning oil and refused to pay for it. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing and shoplifting.

10:46 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 300 block of Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and a probation violation.

Tuesday

2:55 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported his vehicle was stolen in the previous hour and a half.

7:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Valley View Drive reported her vehicle was stolen. The keys were in the unlocked vehicle and it was not registered. Contact was made with the caller and the registered owner. Per the owner, he sold it to his brother. No crime was found to have been committed.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a woman on the property refusing to leave. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Hughes road reported someone drove off with the pump in his vehicle, causing damage. The driver was advised to stay for the police to come but fled.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man advancing on people and yelling. Then the man was jumping in front of traffic.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a bike’s lock was cut and his mountain bike was stolen.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn reported people in a yard playing around, refusing to leave. The caller asked them to leave but they just mocked her. They asked the caller if she wanted to go back to jail.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from Bragg Avenue reported a prowler with a flashlight checking vehicles.

7:25 a.m. — A caller form Dog Bar Road reported a man standing in her yard asking for gas. The man then went to the neighbors house, asked for gas, then moved their trash cans in front of the window.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Balantree Lane reported his neighbors on his property trying to assault him. The caller got a gun and shot it in the air to scare the neighbors away. The caller said he punched one neighbor in the face before firing the gun. The neighbor called in saying they were punched and the tire was shot out of their buggy.

12:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of You Bet Road and Arrohead Mine Road reported a man just leaned out of his vehicle and defecated. The caller was upset his children had to see the man’s genitals.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Fair Haven Drive reported getting a caller from a neighbor saying five different trailers were set up on his land without permission.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported seeing laser beams coming into her window by laser stalkers.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Helling Way reported someone hooting/hollering and throwing things.

— Ross Maak