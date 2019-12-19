Nevada County police blotter: Kilt-wearing man reportedly punching building

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

1:09 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunken man in the drive-thru. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of West Main Street reported a vehicle hit the back of the building.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a theft.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Townsend Street reported a man and woman sleeping in a residence that was supposed to be vacant. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Mill and Bank streets reported vandalism.

2:31 p.m. — A caller reported credit card fraud.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Packard Drive reported a package had been delivered that contained marijuana.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was unresponsive on the ground.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

2:08 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported two runaway juveniles.

6:52 a.m. — A woman reported a man stole her vehicle and she saw it parked at a well known meth house.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported hazardous waste had been dumped on private property.

10:06 a.m. — A caller from Green Valley Road reported receiving a scam text threatening to kill him and his family if he did not pay money. The suspect then called and texted photos of dead people, and knew the victim’s address. It was the “Franco Chacon” scam.

10:59 a.m. — A caller reported identity theft, with someone opening an account in Nevada County.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road ad Zangol Place reported a burglary to a bedroom by multiple people. In a related call, a woman had reported a man unconscious on the sofa due to heroin.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Kilham Mine Road reported a fraud.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Massachusetts Hill reported a mailbox had been broken into.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Commercial streets reported a man in a neon green jacket and a blue plaid kilt running around in the street. He punched a building and flung his arms around. He might have been on drugs.

3:49 p.m. — A man from Bost Avenue reported a physical fight with another man, who pushed him and spit in his mouth.

— Liz Kellar