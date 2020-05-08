Nevada County police blotter: Kids riding golf carts reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Doris Drive reported items were stolen out of the back of a truck during the night. Extra patrols were requested.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man assaulted a woman and then left. She did not want to press charges.

9:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man broke out a window in a van and was throwing items.

11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person came in with a bunch of counterfeit money and tried to use it before leaving. A person was arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit items.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Mill and Neal streets reported a driver ran several stop signs and said he was drunk.

1:42 p.m. — A woman reported fraud on several accounts.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient left the emergency room against medical advice. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:15 a.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported juveniles on the golf course driving golf carts and breaking things.

12:17 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Morro Drive reported seeing three flashlights near the mailboxes, possibly mail thieves. The mailboxes appeared unmolested and no one was located.

7:02 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported a scam call.

7:39 a.m. — A caller from Rodeo Way reported two men in a physical fight. One drove off and the other was beating up his own trailer and screaming. A man was contacted and said there was no real fight and didn’t want law enforcement involvement.

8:11 a.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported the theft of firewood.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road reported the driver of a big rig tried to run him over and then threatened him.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and North Silver Willow Lane reported items missing from a property.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from West Brookview Drive and Brooks Road reported mail theft and requested extra patrols.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of a generator.

7:53 p.m. — A caller reported a stolen U-Haul vehicle on Tasha Road.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a physical fight with no medical attention needed.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:10 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street and Searls Avenue reported the theft of a chainsaw.

— Liz Kellar