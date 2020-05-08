Nevada County police blotter: Kids riding golf carts reported
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
7:38 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Doris Drive reported items were stolen out of the back of a truck during the night. Extra patrols were requested.
8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man assaulted a woman and then left. She did not want to press charges.
Support Local Journalism
9:50 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man broke out a window in a van and was throwing items.
11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person came in with a bunch of counterfeit money and tried to use it before leaving. A person was arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit items.
1:17 p.m. — A caller from Mill and Neal streets reported a driver ran several stop signs and said he was drunk.
1:42 p.m. — A woman reported fraud on several accounts.
6:33 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient left the emergency room against medical advice. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:15 a.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported juveniles on the golf course driving golf carts and breaking things.
12:17 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Morro Drive reported seeing three flashlights near the mailboxes, possibly mail thieves. The mailboxes appeared unmolested and no one was located.
7:02 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported a scam call.
7:39 a.m. — A caller from Rodeo Way reported two men in a physical fight. One drove off and the other was beating up his own trailer and screaming. A man was contacted and said there was no real fight and didn’t want law enforcement involvement.
8:11 a.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported the theft of firewood.
8:43 a.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road reported the driver of a big rig tried to run him over and then threatened him.
10:39 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and North Silver Willow Lane reported items missing from a property.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from West Brookview Drive and Brooks Road reported mail theft and requested extra patrols.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of a generator.
7:53 p.m. — A caller reported a stolen U-Haul vehicle on Tasha Road.
10:17 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a physical fight with no medical attention needed.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
8:10 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street and Searls Avenue reported the theft of a chainsaw.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User