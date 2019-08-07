Nevada County Police Blotter: Juveniles try to sell man rocks, leave him drawings of male appendages

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Bawden Avenue reported finding a rifle under a tree. It was not a gun.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported a group of transients, one of whom was holding a rifle No firearm was found.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported a man acting oddly, going through a vehicle and asking people for meth. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported people in a truck partying with beers. They were moving on.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman acting strange and possibly shoplifting. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from a business sin the 700 block of Sutton Way reported two juveniles stole a bottle of alcohol and left in a car.

Wednesday

1:50 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way requested a welfare check on a screaming baby, who was teething.

6:33 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from Woodland Way.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:35 a.m. — A woman from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man beat her up. A physical fight could be heard, with the woman struggling to keep the man away from her. She said he threw her to the concrete several times before he left in a vehicle. She did not want medical attention. At 8:24 a.m., she called to reported he was banging on the door. She then said he had an iron in his hand and hit someone with it, with the other victim sustaining facial injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury, and damaging a phone.

1:19 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported the theft of a cell phone.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported identity theft.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap and Success Cross roads reported a man whittling spears on the side of the road.

10:47 a.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road reported the theft of mail.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Stottler Avenue reported a squatter who had changed the locks on a residence.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Cal Fire reported two dogs suffering from heat exposure on Anna Ridge Court.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from East Drive reported a fraud in the amount of $1,000.

6:27 p.m. — A man from Henson Way reported juveniles have been coming to the door, asking if he wants to buy rocks. Today they left a disturbing message on the porch. He was concerned about drawings of male appendages left by the juveniles.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported vandalism to a vehicle, with the window possibly shot out by a gun.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

6:57 a.m. — A caller from Turpentine Drive reported a man going through the garbage.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a woman trespassing on private property. She was gone when an officer arrived.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a burglary.

— Liz Kellar