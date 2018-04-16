Nevada County Police Blotter: Is this the Terraces?

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:16 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a fire in some brush near apartments.

7:59 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a transient had a camp and had been urinating there.

10:42 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Sutton Way. A person was arrested on a probation violation and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a large knife found in a parking lot. The knife was collected.

Recommended Stories For You

11:24 a.m. — A caller near the corner of North Church Street and Richardson Street reported a man and woman pushing each other and using abusive language. The caller was concerned because they were in the middle of the street.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported several boxes left in a back alley that no one authorized to be placed there.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from Eskaton Circle asked if this was Terraces. When advised it wasn't, the caller asked to be transferred to them. Upon asking what that is, the caller said never mind I'll find it and disconnected.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person on drugs in a business. A person was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported someone passed out on a couch smelling strongly of urine. The information was second hand.

8:28 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Segsworth Way and Dorsey Drive. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Monday

12:53 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Hansen Way and Bank Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

9:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Rex Reservoir Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a man with several tattoos throwing rocks and screaming.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported hearing someone screaming for help and a screeching sound like a car trying to avoid hitting something. The caller reported a man came to the door with blood on his clothing seeming anxious and nervous.

11:16 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Washington Road reported a belligerent and inebriated man falling on the road. Officers found he hadn't been drinking and was fine.

12:26 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported her political sign supporting a congressional candidate was stolen and replaced by a sign supporting a district attorney candidate.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported hearing gunshots. The caller couldn't see any shooting but heard about six shots.

6:17 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Washington Road reported someone shot at the caller's vehicle twice.

6:56 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Galaxy Way and Polaris Drive reported hearing a young child yelling "help." Officers found everything to be fine.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Monte Vista Drive reported a man slurring on the line that admitted to having been drinking. He said he locked his son out and he was pounding on the door. The caller was upset because his wife stole his dog.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from Shekinah Hill Road reported someone pounding on the front door and attempting to get in. All other doors were secured. Officers didn't find anyone.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a transient sleeping on the side of a building.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sacramento Street reported a woman was told to leave and refused and was walking in and out of traffic. The woman moved along.

Saturday

2:31 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Coyote Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from the 10000 block of Boulder Street reported theft of a vehicle. The caller was very hostile.

9:42 p.m. — Cal Fire requested an officer respond to the 700 block of Nevada Street. The Cal Fire had been to the residence multiple times and she kept calling 911. The caller just wanted to talk to someone although she had no medical issue and denied medical attention. The caller was advised to call 211.

Sunday

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported two men just tried to sell employees some meth.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from a parking lot on Broad Street reported a heated, verbal argument. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from Providence Mine reported hearing shots/explosions in the area. An additional call reported two gunshots.

— Ross Maak