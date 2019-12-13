Nevada County police blotter: Insulting mom leads to fight

Grass Valley Police Department

10:5 a.m. — A woman reported hospital staff were treating her like a drug dealer, because she picked up a prescription years ago for a friend.

11:02 a.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a man pushed him and threw rocks at him during an argument that started after he insulted the caller’s mother. The argument was found to have been verbal only.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man on a bike looking into vehicles. He was gone when an officer arrived.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man nodding off in a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported the theft of gas.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman in a physical fight. A report was taken.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Ocean Avenue and Pine Lane reported a transformer on fire.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a fire in a sign on the building.

10:34 p.m. — A caller reported hearing an altercation. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Gamble Lane reported power lines down.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a dog killed a puppy and bit a child.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill School reported catching a student with a marijuana pipe, marijuana and a vape pen. The student was suspended.

10:47 a.m. — A woman from Lake Vera-Purdon Road brought in a large bag of used needles, then took them to the transfer station for disposal.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Mt. Olive Road reported a 5- or 6-foot-tall emu on the side of the road. It could not be located.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from Alterio Lane reported the theft of a briefcase and electrical tools.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Manzanita Diggins Drive reported a dead pig on the side of the road with a knife next to it.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a scam attempt.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road reported shooting close to homes. Nothing was located.

3:41 p.m. — A caller from Mandolin Way reported eight or nine mailboxes in a cluster had been broken into.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a Publisher’s Clearing House scam.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported the theft of a package from a front porch.

3:58 p.m. — A woman from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported road rage, with a male driving an Escalade slamming on his brakes and throwing water bottles at her car. He then got out and started pounding on her window before speeding off.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported a prowler outside, possibly with a gun. No one was located.

8:39 p.m. — A man from Cedar Crest Court reported a woman hit him in the eye and pushed him around. He then was uncooperative and did not want medical attention.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported the theft of a .40-caliber Springfield pistol.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported people in a vehicle who “meet the profile” and who were up to no good. They probably were in the area to see “a 50-year-old convict that lives on the street with his 80-year-old mommy.” They could not be located.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale and Banner Quaker Hill roads reported two men refusing to pay their taxi fare. They then returned and “made it right.”

Nevada City Police Department

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a vehicle theft.

