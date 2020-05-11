Nevada County police blotter: Injured kitty reported to be ‘Code 4 right meow”
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
9:08 a.m. — A caller reported a vehicle stolen from Grizzly Hill and Mountain Spring roads.
11:19 a.m. — A caller from Gold Drive and Squirrel Creek Road reported a woman in rainbow spandex pants yelling and acting erratically. At 12:50 p.m., several callers reported the woman was screaming and in and out of the roadway.
Support Local Journalism
1:13 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported 10 to 15 people trespassed through a gate and were setting up a party. At 3:26 p.m., the caller reported another group of people had arrived.
1:30 p.m. — A man from School Street reported falling victim to a scam and losing $4,500.
4:27 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Perimeter roads reported community maiboxes had been run over.
4:48 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place reported a man tried to get into a business through the back door and ran when he saw an employee.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive reported finding an injured cat. Responding deputy advised kitty was “Code 4 right meow.”
6:51 p.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported the theft of a trailer.
8:21 p.m. — A man from Post Chaise Circle reported hearing 50 to 100 gunshots within the last 40 minutes.
Saturday
8:24 a.m. — A caller from Rosemary Lane reported a woman had been throwing tools and smashing items the night before.
10:25 a.m. — A caller from Linhall Road reported a woman had been hitting another woman. A report was taken.
12:41 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported a burglary to a residence, with items stolen.
1:49 p.m. — A caller from Chalk Bluff Road reported the theft of two dirt bikes.
3:23 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake and Rucker Lake roads reported the theft of a motorcycle.
5:19 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and Lee Lane reported two people parked, blew up kayaks and walked toward the NID reservoir.
6:21 p.m. — A caller form Sunfish Court reported a man had been drinking all day and drove away in a Porsche, leaving an empty bottle of Maker’s Mark.
6:55 p.m. — A caller from the river reported the theft of two kayaks.
7:07 p.m. — A man at Bridgeport reported his locked Jeep was broken into while he was at the river and items were stolen.
9:11 p.m. — A woman from Pauls Place reported a neighbor’s dog came into the yard and killed her dog.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
12 a.m. — A man from Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a man punched him in the face and ran away. He said this was due to cleaning up 100 bags of garbage from Sugarloaf Mountain, and that he was cleaning up needles, meth pipes and stashed crystal meth.
6:49 a.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported a man yelling and chewing on his hand. He could not be located.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User