Nevada County Police Blotter: Horse attacked by possibly rabid river otter

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

11:22 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Hughes Road reported a bike in the bushes. The caller believed a transient had crashed into the bushes and said the basket from the bike was on the sidewalk. The bike was gone when officers arrived.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient that kept "going after" other people.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a verbal fight with a man yelling he's going to kill someone. The caller said she was concerned because of an assault that occurred there earlier and said there's a fight club that meets out there. All were advised of trespassing and municipal codes for camping.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported shoplifters. The caller said he got some merchandise back, saying he would check the video but thinks they recovered all the merchandise.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a man outside a bank who was very upset. The caller said he was crying, upset, distressed and threatened to jump in front of a car. Officers found the person was fine. He was upset because he wasn't getting funds.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a vehicle was going fast in a drive-thru and high centered on an island.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported finding needles in a bathroom, saying the suspect was then in another bathroom. Officers found no drug use.

4:50 p.m. — A caller near the corner of West Main Street and Alta Street reported being in a crosswalk when a vehicle driven by an older woman came up from behind and clipped her with the vehicle and took off. The caller said she was knocked to the ground but not seriously injured.

8:02 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported a man broke their fire extinguisher glass and attempted to take the extinguisher.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported her 27-year-old son was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance in her garage by playing the drums and smoking weed.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drunk male transient was asked to leave, went behind the business and was sleeping. The man was moving along.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Maryland Drive reported a neighbor had a history of letting transients camp in their yard. There were three or four people sitting on the curb acting high.

11:16 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Olympia Park Drive. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

Thursday

2:11 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street was barely heard on the line, then ended the call. On callback the man asked who it was. When he was told it was the Sheriff's Office he said "I did not call you" and hung up. On callback the caller said he was still having trouble breathing and when he was medically transported earlier they made him sit in the waiting room. The caller said "thanks for nothing" and started cussing at dispatch.

2:27 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street said he was sick of this and didn't know what to do about his medical issue. Dispatch said they couldn't advise him on medical and he would be transferred. The caller started using profanity once again and hung up on Cal Fire. Cal Fire advised they were not responding because the caller was just screaming at them.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:48 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street said her friend's daughter was threatening him and to get there now. The caller ignored requests for the address and hung up. On callback the caller said the subject was threatening her life with a knife. The subject changed from female to male. The daughter called in and said the caller was drunk and making threats. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

6:31 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a man screaming for the last five minutes. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

10:53 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Greenhorn Creek and You Bet Side reported someone shooting across the canyon from the caller but in the caller's direction. The caller said it sounded like a high-powered rifle or shotgun.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Gibson Drive reported her son just hit himself in the head with a large, heavy bar.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a verbal fight coming from a neighbor. The caller said the subject carries a pistol and was a "mercenary" who went to Africa as a paid assassin.

2:36 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and East Lime Kiln Road reported hearing a huge explosion. Cal Fire was unable to locate the explosion.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Khalid Court reported theft of a mountain bike from an unlocked garage.

4:27 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sunrise Heights and Ridge Road reported a man lying down by a stop sign.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Hutto Road reported his horse was attacked by a river otter and had an injury. The caller said he killed the otter as it was acting aggressive and the caller said he did see the otter either foaming at the mouth or drooling.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:51 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Idaho Maryland road. A person was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported her dog was stolen out of her vehicle.

Wednesday

1:42 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of East Broad Street and Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

11:51 a.m. — A caller form the 100 block of Argall Way reported three people smoking marijuana. The caller said she asked them to stop and then the people were giving her attitude.

Thursday

1:05 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported picking up his pantless son at a grocery store. His son started saying violent things and they stopped. His son then stole a bike and rode downhill toward town. His mother responded with clothing and took him home for the night.

— Ross Maak