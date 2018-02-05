Nevada County Police Blotter: Hootin’ and hollerin’ roomie creates disturbance

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:27 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and McCourtney Road reported someone driving erratically. The caller said the vehicle almost ran her off the road.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Comstock Court reported a fox lying on the sidewalk for hours. Officers found the fox didn't appear sick or injured. The fox was removed from the area.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man using a CD to shine a light into peoples' eyes while they were driving. Officers found a man attempting to solicit CDs. He was advised of municipal code requiring a permit for such activities and was moving along.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the drummer was back on the corner again.

8:28 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 100 block of Mill Street and admonished for the theft of shopping carts. The person promised to return the cart.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported two men arguing outside. They were starting to push each other. Officers were unable to located the men.

10:33 p.m. — A person flagged down an officer on the 300 block of Pleasant Street regarding a woman screaming in the areas. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

Monday

12:05 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Highway 174 and Race Street reported a woman looking into cars.

12:52 a.m. — A caller near the corner of East Main Street and Joerschke Drive reported a suspicious person dropped off two duffle bags and a man. The person ducked down between cars when the caller drove by. The subject was moving along.

4:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported her tenant was drunk and trying to get into her room. The suspect wasn't being violent, didn't have weapons and was heard in the background hootin' and hollerin'. Officers found the people had been roommates for 30 years and no crime had been committed.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:21 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Lost Lake Road and Axel Court reported about six shots heard in the area.

1:49 a.m. — A caller from Casci Road requested a wellfare check on her daughter saying her daughter was just hit in the face and strangled by her boyfriend and was locked inside a house. An arrest was made on charges of battery on a spouse or ex spouse.

7:33 a.m. — A caller from Long Court reported someone under a window the previous night. The caller believed chloroform was coming through the vents. The caller called back after it was determined it wasn't chloroform, saying she still didn't feel well and that she was going to get some sleep and didn't require contact anymore because she was "tired of dealing with all of this for so long."

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Lodgepole Court reported receiving several calls from an inmate in Sacramento County Jail.

12:08 a.m. — A caller from Wet Hill Road reported a theft, saying an iPad was stolen.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Horton Street and Lasso Loop reported helping a neighbor get her vehicle unstuck. The caller said she was stuck in a field and appeared drunk or high.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Tiger Tail Road reported getting her belongings from a place and being screamed at by a former landlord.

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Hill Road reported an infant accidentally fell on a knife. Officials found it was an accident.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported an injured deer in the area. The caller said it appeared his whole back end had nearly rotted off. Officers were unable to locate the deer.

6:06 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported two men wearing hoodies. The caller said they had a bucket in front of them on the ledge and they were looking down at eastbound traffic.

7:50 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported smelling poison in her house.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported her tires were slashed.

— Ross Maak