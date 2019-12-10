Nevada County police blotter: Hitchhiker refuses to get out, wants to stay with the pretty girls

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:12 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman trespassing, yelling at people and panhandling. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and violating probation.

8:33 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be cited for assault. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of battery and trespass and transported to juvenile hall.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported a man checking door handles on vehicles up and down the street. He could not be located.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man stole a beer and pushed employees when they tried to stop him from leaving.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a man stole a breaker bar and a ratchet.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported the theft of rings from a residence.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported tires were slashed on a company van.

8:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a dine-and-dash. A man was arrested on suspicion of defrauding a business and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

5:21 a.m. — A caller reported a man driving who possibly was high on meth or heroin.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported having seen a man beating a puppy.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a reckless driver almost hit numerous students, ran a stop sign and made an illegal U-turn.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from Red Quartz Lane reported finding carbon dioxide cans in his yard and was concerned juveniles were getting high off them.

11:27 a.m. — A woman reported her information was taken online by a scammer.

1:38 p.m. — A woman reported a scam call from Texas claiming she was involved in a court case.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sky Pines Ridge Road reported tires were slashed on three vehicles.

5 p.m. — A woman from Stinson Drive and Ball Road reported she picked up a hitchhiker and he was refusing to get out, saying he “wants to stay with the two pretty girls.” They now were outside the vehicle and he was inside.

6 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man stole alcohol. He could not be located.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing and Murphy roads reported a trespasser with a flashlight. No one was located.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported someone flattened a vehicle tire.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a fraud.

