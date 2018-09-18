Nevada County Police Blotter: Hairy men shooting up

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

12:23 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 800 block of East Main Street. A person was arrested on charges of four counts of failure to appear.

2:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported two men physically fighting. One was choking another with a rope. An arrest was made on charges of failure to appear, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a crackhead threatened him. The caller was willing to press charges.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person just ran past him after the caller accused him of shoplifting.

Recommended Stories For You

4:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported two men shooting up. The only description available was two men, 40-50 years old and hairy.

6:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported a man kicked something at the caller's vehicle and flipped the caller off. The caller requested the man be contacted since he was so angry.

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Sutton Way and Plaza Drive. A person was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from Kurtz Road reported she caught the dogs that killed her sheep.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported people in a motorhome were still there and they had been making threatening gestures toward the caller's boyfriend. They were refusing to leave after being there for two weeks. The caller was also missing 20 gallons of fuel.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported calling from out of state. The caller's family was at the residence and saw a man and woman looking in the window about an hour ago. Both were described as looking like they were from Burning Man.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Gayle Lane reported receiving a threatening letter in the mail.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:15 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Park Avenue reported a neighbor pushed her over leaf blowing.

12:07 p.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported his vehicle that he lent to a friend had not been returned and couldn't be found.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported two drunk men outside yelling with dogs. One was much more drunk than the other and was swearing at people.

— Ross Maak