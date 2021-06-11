Nevada County police blotter: Group of juveniles repeatedly harassing grocery store customers

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 49 reported that a drunk driver had just hit someone. It was unclear if there were any injuries. The vehicle operated by the intoxicated driver was described only as a black sedan.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a man who was yelling and screaming outside of their property after being made to leave. The caller requested that this individual be removed by police.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from a hotel on the 900 block of Sutton Way requested that an individual be removed from the hotel after that person had allegedly stole another person’s credit card information. Police later contacted the accused thief, who agreed to pack up and leave the premises.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 100 block of Neal Street reported an ongoing issue regarding a group of juveniles who have allegedly been harassing customers at the store on a regular basis. Police reviewed video surveillance of one of the incidents and spoke to the store’s manager, who said that efforts would be made to contact the parents of the juveniles involved.





7:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Celesta Drive reported what he claimed was illegal drug activity taking place at a residence on the street.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a woman who was behaving in a disturbing manner outside of her business. When police arrived, they discovered that the woman was wanted on a warrant, and booked her into county jail.

Thursday

9:35 a.m. — A caller from Oak Hill Drive reported that her neighbor’s dog had been stolen several days prior.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Fay Ridge Court and Clover Valley Road reported losing around $45,000 as a result of identity theft, which the caller claimed had taken place through a gift card scam.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported that someone had been stealing gasoline and that the caller had photographic and video evidence of the thefts taking place.

11:56 a.m. — An adult male was arrested near Silver Way and Honeysuckle Lane after he allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s keys and drove away with them. The woman called the sheriff’s office, and deputies were able to locate and arrest the man.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from Ant Hill Road and Oak Ridge Road reported that her juvenile daughter had run away and was missing. The juvenile apparently left a note stating she thought it would be best if she left, and had not been seen since. Child Protective Services helped sheriff’s deputies respond to the incident.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Granholm Lane reported that some individuals had broken into his residence and stole some money from a safe, and had also compromised his personal bank account.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive, near the cross streets of Woodpecker Ravine Road and Killarney Lane, reported that she had been assaulted by an individual and had sustained some injuries. The caller said that she had been initially afraid to report the incident because she was fearful of the subject, adding that the subject had cleaned up the blood on her after the incident to avoid scrutiny.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road near Lake Wildwood Drive reported that he and his wife had been physically assaulted by their 30-year-old daughter while all three were in a car together. Police made contact with the group and no arrests were made.

11:53 p.m. — A woman calling from Burma Road and Live Oak Lane reported that someone had broken into her and her husband’s house. The woman said that her husband was armed with a Glock handgun, as they thought that someone might still be in the residence. Deputies responded but the suspect was not apprehended. A description was later provided of the suspect, who was said to be approximately 5’11, with long hair in a ponytail, wearing a light long sleeve jacket, a dark colored undershirt and pants.

— Stephen Wyer