Nevada County police blotter: Golfer reports hitting turkey in head with ball

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of medication.

8:37 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of medication from a bathroom.

9:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Wood Street reported a wall and a garage had been tagged with spray paint. At 10:49 a.m., a caller from the same block reported spray paint vandalism to a vehicle.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a purse from a grocery cart.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a vehicle had been side-swiped.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man drinking alcohol. The man was cited on unknown charges.

2:26 p.m. — A man at Dow Alexander Park was kicked out after being found with an open container of beer. The man was issued a warning.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Ophir Street reported a fraud.

3:53 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a very drunken man in front of the store with a bottle of alcohol. Another caller then reported a physical fight in the store.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a man asking juveniles if they want to sell drugs for him.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man urinating in her yard. He was cited on suspicion of having an open container.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported 10 or 12 people in a physical fight. A report was taken and a juvenile was released to a parent.

11:02 p.m. — A woman on Nevada City Highway reported a man opened her door and hit her in the face. A report was taken.

Saturday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a person with a camp fire.

12:33 a.m. — A man reported he and his wife had been assaulted. A report was taken.

2:32 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from the 200 block of Mill Street.

5:55 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported two women in a physical fight.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man going after people and trying to instigate a fight. The man was cited on unknown charges.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter.

5:24 p.m. — A man reported he was drunk and didn’t know what to do. He said he had a bottle of tequila and his friend was passed out. He was cited on unknown charges.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from Bennett Street reported an argument with a man waving a pistol around. The residents were contacted and said a man tried to steal marijuana from the residence and brandished a BB gun. A report was taken.

Sunday

2:53 a.m. — A man from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported another man trying to get in his room. He had previously allowed the man to shower in his room, but had asked him to leave when he started acting crazy. A man was cited on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and violating probation. At 8:51 a.m., the caller reported the man was outside, then reported he was chasing someone down the street with a knife. One man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation, and the other was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

3:37 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Mill Street reported he saw the suspect who assaulted him the night before, dressed all in black, the “kind of outfits someone wears when they do black ops missions.” The victim said he would be standing by, wearing a reflective jacket and being unable to miss. He could not be located.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported an attempted carjacking by a man who also hit the caller in the face. He could not be located.

8:12 p.m. — A caller reported a man hit a 12 year old and threw a 1 year old against a wall. A report was taken.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from Doris Drive reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

11:22 p.m. — A woman reported a man put his hands on her, and took a phone from her. An emergency protective order was issued. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

8:22 a.m. — A caller from Chestnut Court reported the theft of items and a fraudulent charge on a credit card.

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood golf course reported somehow accidentally hitting a turkey in the head with a golf ball, and it needed to be dispatched.

11 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported finding a gun in the back yard.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported a dog attacked another dog.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road reported the theft of mail.

4:56 p.m. — Several callers from Clover Valley Road reported mail theft.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported the theft of diapers and diet items.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a sheep was killed, possibly by a mountain lion.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported the theft of a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

4:40 a.m. — A caller from Nile and Nimrod streets reported the “painted lady” is running down the hill yelling and screaming. At 5:11 a.m., a caller reported she now was walking back up the hill, screaming.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported an 11-year-old boy came in to a business and said his drunken father had kicked him out of the residence. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar