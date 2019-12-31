Nevada County police blotter: Goats on the loose in Rough and Ready

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

1 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman possibly in a physical fight. They were separated for the night.

2:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle accident with ejection.

2:51 a.m. — A caller from Race Street reported two people in a physical fight.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported the theft of a package.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street reported a burglary.

11:19 a.m. — A caller reported a stalker vandalized a vehicle.

1:28 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Depot Street reported she had been assaulted over a laptop she was supposed to fix. She did not need medical attention.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported vandalism.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Town Talk Road reported a burglary to a vacant residence that was for sale, possibly with someone actually living there.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported vandalism to a walkway.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle going about 50 mph.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported two people banging on the front door, then knocking on a side door. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as two outstanding warrants. At 9:48 p.m., the caller reported the same woman from before was now banging on the neighbor’s door.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Richardson and Washington streets reported workers using a jackhammer in the roadway and making a lot of noise. It was due to having to turn the water off to a nearby residence and the workers had permission from the city.

11:44 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a dispute involving pushing. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive reported a possible attempted burglary of a vehicle.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road requested the pickup of 20 gallons of gunpowder in broken containers. The caller would handle.

12:33 p.m. — A woman reported she was hiking along the Yuba River and came across a “spoked” woman who said a man had been pursuing her.

1:06 p.m. — A man from Northview Drive reported eight gunshots coming from a neighboring property and was concerned bullets will come on his property.

1:32 p.m. — A caller reported texted death threats.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a herd of goats were loose.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Donovan Road reported identity theft.

8:36 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Celio Road reported a vehicle rollover. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

10:09 p.m. — An abandoned stolen vehicle was located at Old Mill and Green Ravine roads.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Searls Avenue reported an ongoing extortion attempt.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported two men in a physical fight, with one man having had his throat stepped on. No medical attention was needed.

— Liz Kellar