Nevada County police blotter: Girl fakes vodka theft, just wants to see boyfriend in Juvenile Hall

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

2:07 a.m. — A man from Arcadia and St. Johns drives reported someone is chasing him and “they” have firearms. A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

8:06 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone threw a large rock through the back window of his vehicle the previous night.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man “freaking out” in the parking lot. He was upset about the recent vandalism of his truck.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported scams and possible fraud.

12:07 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle had crashed off the roadway and down the embankment of the off-ramp of Highway 20 and Idaho Maryland Road. The driver was cited on unknown charges.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man who possibly was under the influence of a controlled substance trying to park his vehicle. His passenger looked “messed up,” with a bleeding nose, and was stumbling around. Both men went into a bar. The bartender said they were drinking inside and didn’t know they were intoxicated. One man did not have a valid ID and they were told to leave. A report was taken regarding a business having over-served or served clearly intoxicated people.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a fire in a trash can outside a business.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a bike.

5:19 p.m. — A girl from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported she just stole a bottle of vodka and was extremely drunk. She was located and said she was not drunk and did not really steal anything. She was just hoping to be arrested so she could see her boyfriend in Juvenile Hall. She was released to her mother.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Clark Street reported a Jeep hit a parked car. The driver was drunk and was being prevented from leaving. A girl was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and released to a parent.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming in a parking lot and refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:46 a.m. — A caller reported three people in a Ford F-250 stuck in the mud off Lowell Hill Road for two or three hours without food or water. A report was taken.

9:02 a.m. — A man from Knolls Drive reported having been scammed by someone offering to seal his driveway.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Kentucky Flat Road reported a forgery and fraud.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lode Line Way reported the theft of fuel.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported possible drug transactions.

12:40 p.m. — An inmate at the jail reported an assault.

1 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a woman causing a disturbance and yelling. She then ran inside and jumped on top of the caller’s desk and was screaming at her. She was admonished for trespassing.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Robles Drive reported three goats had been attacked and killed by an animal.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported a woman opened a bottle of bleach and threw it at someone. She then tried to trip someone else to fall down the stairs.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Chattering Pines Road reported a dog attacked a man, who went to the hospital with severe bite wounds. A report was taken.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pasquale Road reported a physical fight with the suspect leaving in a vehicle. No medical attention was needed and the victim of the assault did not want to press charges.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:08 a.m. — A caller from American Hill Road reported a man under the influence of drugs or alcohol had torn apart a house and left in a car. He then crashed the car. He was transported to the hospital.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the Nevada County Library reported a passed-out person. A man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Union and Broad streets reported a man going up to people on the street and asking them if they are on drugs.

8:54 p.m. — A woman reported her ex-boyfriend tried to slam on the brakes and put her through the windshield of his vehicle. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar