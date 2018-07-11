Nevada County Police Blotter: Giant tattooed monster punches out window

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:37 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a woman throwing items off the overpass at vehicles with a man.

12:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Chapel Street and Pleasant Street reported catching a man in his yard. The man appeared to be on drugs and left a coat, cell phone and marijuana behind, which was taken for found property.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported three juveniles in loss prevention, two of them being cooperative and one not.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a man and woman digging around in a stream that ran through the middle of a lawn. They were moving along.

3:45 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Auburn Street and West Empire Street reported a man coming up to vehicles and scaring drivers. The caller said it happened just a few minutes ago and the person was possibly on drugs.

6:20 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Nevada City Highway reported a motorcycle driver doing wheelies.

9:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported a friend threatened to kill him.

9:49 p.m. — A caller from Laurel Lane reported family members were trying to kill him and Grass Valley Police were in on it. There were currently five to six people on his porch scheming on how to get the job done. He was advised to stop calling 911 as his girlfriend was with him and he was fine. He was told to run all his thoughts through his girlfriend if he felt law enforcement was needed.

Wednesday

1:46 a.m. — A caller reported a giant tattooed monster punched out his window.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:49 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported hearing rustling and believing someone was outside going through the trash.

3:39 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported a vehicle pulling into the caller's driveway every night and sitting there for a while before leaving.

7:50 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported getting harassing text messages from a dog owner. The caller said the person's pit bulls killed the caller's goats the previous day and that the caller's boyfriend had sustained a broken ankle in addition to being bitten by the dogs while trying to protect the goats.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from Brock Drive reported a helicopter flying around her residence.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported a helicopter landed at an address. The caller said it was terrifying and that she was having a panic attack. The caller believed it was illegal activity.

2:51 p.m. — A caller near the South Yuba River bridge on Highway 49 reported men climbing on rocks. The caller said they may fall into the roadway.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported theft of an 18-pack of beer.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported finding 50-75 used hypodermic needles that belonged to her heroin addict son. Some were missing caps and others were filled with liquid.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Connie Drive reported prescription drug bottles taped to a tree on his property.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a verbal disagreement over campsites saying her husband was punched in the face.

9:36 p.m. — Cal Fire called from the Bear River saying they were outnumbered by skateboarding juveniles that had traffic backed up and would not get out of the road.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:15 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Nevada City Highway and Zion Street reported seeing flames coming from propane tanks.

10:39 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Nevada City Highway and Ridge Road reported seeing gas burnoff causing flames in the area.

Wednesday

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man with a gas can and a dog making threatening statements, flashing his lighter in people's faces.

— Ross Maak