Nevada County police blotter: Gas tank filled with mystery substance

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:03 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road and Table Meadow Road reported his daughter was bitten by a dog.

9:04 a.m. — A caller on Squirrel Creek Road and Toad Lane reported catching a skunk in a cat trap. The caller advised they would let it go.

9:48 a.m. — A caller on Pingree Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported a burglary to their business the previous night. A report was taken.

11:58 a.m. — A caller on Torrey Pines Drive and Skylark Court reported gift card fraud totaling $4,500. A report was taken.

10:57 p.m. — A caller from West 80th Street in Los Angeles reported her daughter was being jumped. The caller was transferred to Los Angles police.

Saturday

8:27 a.m. — A caller on Beitler Road and Nipinnawasee Road reported an attempted mortgage loan fraud that was stopped by his bank.

8:57 a.m. — A caller on Little Hill Lane and Anchor Lane reported their car’s gas tank was pried open and a substance was poured in. The caller also reported their internet cable was cut.

10:06 a.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road and Homestead Lane reported their neighbor’s dog attacked two of their chickens. A report was taken.

3:48 p.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road and Ramada Way reported someone vandalized his State of Jefferson flag and may have left their phone behind.

4:43 p.m. — A caller on Highway 20 and Spaulding Road reported their car was broken into and items were stolen while hiking.

6:44 p.m. — A caller on Auburn Road and Bixler Place reported a juvenile at a youth center stole keys and broke into a staff room. A report was taken.

7:21 p.m. — A caller on Jerome Road reported a burglary at her home. A report was taken.

9:32 p.m. — A caller on Pittsburg and Banner Lave Cap roads reported a pickup truck followed him home, flashed their lights at him and was staying at the end of his driveway. The pickup was gone upon police arrival.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:17 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Cemetery reported a person removing items from the cemetery .

11:17 a.m. — A caller on Orchard Street reported a homeowner was causing a disturbance with workers.

1:40 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported a maskless man was causing a disturbance in a business.

10:06 p.m.— A woman was arrested on Sacramento on Broad streets on suspicion of probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and providing false identification to police.

Saturday

1:58 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a regular customer slammed the front door of their business and broke it. The person was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.

9:11 a.m. — A caller on Long and Adams streets reported they found their stolen car.

11:24 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a man attempted to break the window of her business, and then broke the window of a neighboring business. A report was taken.

—John Orona